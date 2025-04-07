Scholarships, scholarships, scholarships!

The CBCF Innovation Leader Scholarship application window closed on March 29. However, be on the lookout for more CBCF scholarships created to inspire the next generation of engineers and computer scientists.

Innovation Leader Scholarship awards support rising sophomore, junior, and senior students pursuing a degree in engineering or computer science at an ABET-accredited college of engineering at a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

HBCUs with Abet-accredited schools include Alabama A&M, Central State, Florida A&M, Hampton, Howard, Jackson State, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, Southern University A&M, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, Tuskegee, University of the District of Columbia, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Virginia State University.

Additionally, R.H. Boyd has announced that applications are now open for R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund scholarships and grants.

Since its establishment, R.H. Boyd has awarded over $1,000,000 to support undergraduate and graduate students pursuing higher education, as well as community organizations dedicated to providing opportunities for advancement.

The Endowment Fund was created to uphold the legacy of Dr. Richard Henry Boyd, who was born during a time when Black literacy was outlawed. His unwavering commitment to education, faith, and empowerment paved the way for generations to thrive.

Today, R.H. Boyd continues his mission by investing directly in students and community-driven initiatives that promote growth, innovation, and opportunity.

Scholarships are available to students enrolled in accredited undergraduate and graduate programs who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement. Click here to apply.

Grants are awarded to organizations whose work aligns with R.H. Boyd's mission, including programs that support:

All eligible students and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply before April 15, 2025.

A full list of eligibility requirements, submission details, and downloadable applications can be found at www.rhboyd.com/endowment.

R.H. Boyd is a historic and innovative publishing, printing, and media company based in Nashville, Tennessee, with a legacy of producing high-quality, culturally relevant literature and media since 1896.

Family-operated for over five generations, R.H. Boyd continues to champion education, faith, and community empowerment through its publications, events, and philanthropic efforts.