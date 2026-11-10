Scientists Breaking Barriers in STEM

In observance of National Chemistry Week, museums, universities, and schools organized hands-on science exhibits, demonstrations, and community events.

National Chemistry Week, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, ran from October 18 to 24.

The ACS emphasized chemistry’s contributions to the strength, safety, and durability of everyday structures, as well as its role in building communities.

The 2026 theme, Chemistry Under Construction, focuses on chemistry’s impact on building materials, structural strength, safety, and durability, including materials such as concrete, steel, glass, wood, stone, and paint.

In 2019, Chemistry World reported that Clarice Phelps's Wikipedia biography repeatedly disappeared.

During Black History Month in 2022, a Tennessee television station recognized Phelps, an East Tennessee native, for her role in discovering element 117, tennessine, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 2010.

In 2023, Popular Mechanics profiled Phelps as the first Black woman to participate in the discovery of tennessine, which was synthesized by adding protons to berkelium.

The article noted her initial omission from a commemorative plaque at Oak Ridge, which was later corrected.

Phelps continues to work on element and isotope separation projects.

In 2024, Tennessee State University honored Phelps, highlighting her early interest in chemistry and her academic achievements, including a chemistry degree from Tennessee State University and a master's in nuclear and radiation engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

She applied her expertise as a Navy civilian, serving four and a half years aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Phelps joined Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 2009 and, two years later, helped isolate chemicals used to produce atomic number 117.

She received confirmation of tennessine's addition to the periodic table in 2016 and was recognized by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in 2019.

Phelps has stated that this experience profoundly changed her perspective.

For four decades, USBE Magazine has highlighted STEM graduates from minority-serving institutions.

The annual BEYA STEM Conference recognizes award recipients from the scientific and technical workforce, including federally funded research centers such as Oak Ridge.

Professional achievement BEYA awardee Roderick Jackson led the Building Envelope Systems Research group at Oak Ridge, advancing efficient and cost-effective building materials.

His leadership strengthened collaborations in science, engineering, and academia.

Janelle Rowell, after earning a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular medicine, was selected for the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) STEM fellowship, where she evaluated a universal influenza vaccine in mouse models.

As a senior biotechnologist at the Emerging Technology Innovation Center, Dr. Rowell supported the National Institutes of Health in regulatory matters for early-stage medical technologies and received the Most Promising Scientist/Engineer Award at the BEYA STEM Conference.

Sandra Cutts's research focused on environmental system awareness and strategies to enhance citizen engagement.

She participated in the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education program and advanced public understanding of emerging technologies and clean energy sources.

Cutts holds a bachelor's in mathematics and a master's in environmental planning from Alabama A&M University, as well as an MBA from the University of Chicago.

She earned her Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, receiving several fellowships and scholarships.

She presented her research at national conferences and earned recognition for her study on community perceptions of nuclear power.

Cutts interned with several federal agencies, contributing to the Sustainable Healthy Communities program.

As a 2019-2020 Knauss Marine Policy Fellow, she worked on environmental policy in the U.S. Senate.

The NOAA-funded fellowship provides graduate students with experience in ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes policy.

She is a member of several professional organizations, including Tau Beta Pi, NSBE, AIChE, SWE, the Black Graduate Student Association, the American Planning Association, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

According to the United Negro College Fund, 25 percent of African American STEM graduates come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

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