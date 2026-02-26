Senator Cory V. McCray Champions STEM Opportunity

Cory V. McCray, author of “The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life,” attended the BEYA STEM Conference last week.

On LinkedIn, McCray, a Maryland State Senator and leading voice for career and technical education, noted that what stood out was not only the talent present but also the reminder that excellence develops through exposure, mentorship, and opportunity.

He commended BEYA for decades of investing in talent, strengthening institutions, and demonstrating that supporting STEM pathways shapes both careers and communities. McCray expressed his honor in speaking with young people about his book, emphasizing that while there is no single path forward, there must always be opportunities. He stressed that building the talent pipeline is a responsibility, and the next generation is watching our efforts.

McCray's book, The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life, recently reached No. 1 in the New Releases for Teacher & Student Mentoring category.

He wrote the book to connect with young people who may feel stuck or view college as unattainable, showing they still deserve opportunities for success. The book is intended for parents, teachers, and mentors guiding youth, and for anyone who values exposure, access, and opportunity as real pathways to breaking cycles and building futures. McCray emphasizes that learning a trade is not only about mastering a skill but also about gaining control over one's future.

Born in Baltimore, McCray attended Fairmount-Harford High School, earned his Journeyman Wireman Certification in 2008, an Associate Degree in Business Management in 2011, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in 2013. He became an electrician, owns McCray Properties, LLC, and has served in the Maryland Senate since January 2019.

He is a member of the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and the Maryland Legislative Transit Caucus, and previously served as an associate member of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus.

McCray also serves on the President's Advisory Council at Baltimore City Community College and the Baltimore City Workforce Development Board.

Recently, STEM City Baltimore, an initiative of STEM City USA, received a $100,000 grant from the State of Maryland to provide immersive AI and metaverse training for Baltimore youth.

This funding is a significant step toward closing the technology divide and preparing the next generation for a digital economy. Led by Senator McCray, the grant aligns with national priorities, including the latest Executive Order from President Trump supporting AI education as a national imperative.

As artificial intelligence and immersive technologies transform industries, this initiative positions Baltimore’s youth to become future leaders in the digital economy.