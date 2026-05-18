Service to Nation Event Highlights AI, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies

Cory McCray, author of “The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life,” recently shared that Baltimore City Public Schools celebrated its largest group of youth apprentices to date. These programs cover health, automotive, and trades, giving students opportunities and hands-on experience. He explained that this is what happens when we invest early and prepare young people for more than just their next step.

Career Communications Group also announced the upcoming Service to Nation event.

This event will feature industry leaders who are ready to open doors to new careers, spark conversations, and share ideas that will shape America's future workforce.

If you are a student, a veteran planning your next move, or an educator helping students find their path, you can register here at ServiceToNation.org.

Right now, leaders, innovators, and industries are building America's future in fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies.

Service to Nation is a free, nationwide virtual event from CCG that will feature six presentations from people shaping the future in key industries.

On May 19 and 20, 2026, you can hear from speakers in Retail & Digital Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Education & Workforce Development, Government & Defense, and Healthcare & Health Technologies.

Whether you are a student, veteran, or educator, CCG encourages you to register at ServiceToNation.org.

The event will include presentations from: Christine Burkett (Retail & Digital Commerce), Tyrone D. Taborn, founder, Chairman & CEO, Career Communications Group (Travel & Hospitality), Cornell Johnson, director of Community Engagement, Center for Energy Workforce Development (Energy & Utilities), Dr. Talitha Washington, executive director, Howard University's Center for Applied Data Science & Analytics (Education & Workforce Development), Tyrone Smith, CEO, Go In Now, LLC (Government & Defense), and Marissa Kelly, Adaptive Biotechnologies (Healthcare & Health Technologies). Click here to register.