A memo shared on social media by a military affairs reporter for The Washington Post reveals that the Department of the Army has disbanded several clubs previously sanctioned by the United States Corps of Cadets Directorate.

Seventy-five years after the U.S. military's landmark integration, there is now a discussion about banning affinity clubs and cultural celebrations.

Many see this as a step backward, reminiscent of the challenges faced by service members of color under segregation.

President Harry Truman's Executive Order 9981, signed on July 26, 1948, was a pivotal moment that affirmed the commitment to equality in the armed forces, emphasizing that all members deserve fair treatment and opportunities regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin.

The clubs affected include the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers, and the Native American Heritage Forum.

Additionally, all other clubs sanctioned by the Directorate of Cadets have been instructed to cease their activities.

The memo states that these clubs are not authorized to continue informal activities using government time, resources, or facilities.

Clubs that remain unaffected include the Gospel Choir, the Church of Christ Club, the Latter-day Saints Student Association, and the Muslim Cadet Association.

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the U.S., was founded in 1975. NSBE currently has more than 700 chapters.

SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) was formed in 1974 and now boasts over 300 college and university chapters across the nation.

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) was created in 1950 to support and connect women within the engineering field. SWE has over 300 collegiate member sections.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “West Point is not a normal college. It exists solely to train officers for the Army, which is responsible for our protection. Nothing inherently wrong with these groups, but they distract from the core mission.”

Another user, who identified as a member of the Society of Women Engineers, expressed that the club provided a valuable space for like-minded women to connect and discuss shared interests.

She stated, “As a female, I can attest that finding other women friends who aren’t focused on makeup and clothes is challenging. Any engineering group would be beneficial, but many women joining are unlikely.”

The military didn't have a problem dividing us before 1948, observed one poster.

Truman faced significant opposition from politicians and military leaders who were against integration.

He responded by affirming his commitment to equality for all.

W. Stuart Symington, the first Secretary of the Air Force, supported Truman's initiative, leading the Air Force to become the first fully integrated branch of the military.

By December 1949, the number of integrated units in the Air Force had doubled. Many of its bases in the Jim Crow South ignored local segregation laws, providing integrated facilities for airmen and their families.

Secretary of the Navy James V. Forrestal lifted restrictions on assignments for Black naval personnel, yet the practice lagged, with most serving as stewards and messmen.

In 1949, Wesley A. Brown became the first African American graduate of the Naval Academy and the first Black officer in the Navy.

The Army was slow to act on the executive order.

Despite the historical contributions of the Buffalo Soldiers, Army leaders feared that integration would compromise national security.

By March 1950, the Army agreed to desegregate, although the last segregated units were not dissolved until 1954. The enlistment quota for African Americans was abolished that same year.

The Marine Corps initially resisted integration, having trained Black Marines at Montford Point during World War II. After the war, many Black Marines were forced to retire or accept subordinate roles.

Although change was gradual, by 1952, the Marine Corps began integrating units to address personnel shortages during the Korean War.