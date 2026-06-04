Shaping the Future: Careers in Shipbuilding and Manufacturing

Nearly a decade ago, engineers, ship designers, managers, students, and members of Electric Boat's Black Engineering Council attended a professional development event keynoted by Career Communications Group CEO and publisher Tyrone Taborn.

Electric Boat has served as a primary builder of submarines for the United States Navy for over a century.

The company operates a shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, and a design and engineering facility in New London.

The Electric Boat Black Engineering Council promotes STEM through service programs, scholarships, and mentoring for New London students, providing exposure to engineering professionals and role models.

Recently, social media posts highlighted the annual Groton Signing Day, where students received hard hats and certificates, representing more than 300 seniors beginning careers at Electric Boat Groton.

The event recognized their achievements and commitment to shipbuilding.

The Sound School was honored for having the highest percentage of graduates accept offers with Electric Boat.

CT Dept of Education shared that the 300+ members of the 2026 Class represented more than 50 schools across Connecticut and neighboring states.

Accepting job offers from Electric Boat is taking the next step toward meaningful careers in Connecticut's growing workforce.

Present at the event were state commissioners, Congress representatives, members of the United States military, and General Dynamics Electric Boat leadership.

The CT Department of Education noted that this year's cohort is a powerful example of what is possible when schools, employers, and communities work together to expand career pathways and unlock lifelong potential.

The education department offered its congratulations to the Class of 2026 as they begin a new chapter, helping to build Connecticut's future workforce and strengthen America's defense.

Career Communications Group also hosted a virtual job fair on the STEM City USA platform, connecting participants to careers in skilled trades with STEM expertise.

STEM City College recently expanded its workforce pathways, offering stackable certifications, career awareness, and industry recruitment to prepare students, professionals, and veterans for opportunities in shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing.

The virtual college bridges education, workforce development, and community engagement through immersive digital experiences, creating direct pipelines into high-demand industries.

Shipbuilding supports a range of careers in engineering, technology, transportation, cybersecurity, energy, logistics, construction, and national defense.

With an aging maritime workforce and significant national investment in modernizing fleets and infrastructure, there is an urgent need for workers with advanced technical skills.

Many students and job seekers are unaware of these opportunities.

STEM City College addresses this by offering career awareness programs that introduce learners early to maritime and industrial careers, emphasizing access.

STEM City College provides learners with access to immersive workforce development experiences that combine education with career exploration.

Programs focus on real-world workforce readiness and align with growing national priorities around manufacturing, defense, infrastructure, and technology innovation.

In that way, they support both immediate training needs and broader goals. Recruitment into the shipbuilding industry requires more than job postings. Click the link below to read more:

STEM City College Expands Workforce Pathways Through Shipbuilding Certifications, Career Awareness, and Industry Recruitment

× More than 300 members of the Class of 2026, representing more than 50 schools across Connecticut and neighboring states, were celebrated last night at the 2026 Groton Signing Day after accepting job offers from Electric Boat and taking the next step toward meaningful careers in… pic.twitter.com/LshMxP28md — CT Dept of Education (@EducateCT) May 29, 2026