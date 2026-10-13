Shaping the Future of Technology and the Workforce

The Outstanding Achievement Award recipients at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference comprised early- and mid-career professionals.

The honorees were from a wide range of sectors, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, aerospace and defense, automotive, research labs, prosthetics and orthotics, cosmetics, and materials science technology.

The awards were presented by Juanita Logan, vice president for culture, community, and supplier enablement at World Wide Technology.

She emphasized that the honorees are not merely responding to change but are actively influencing the future by linking advanced technologies with tangible outcomes.

As technology evolves, both communities and workforces progress in tandem.

The Outstanding Achievement Awards recognize leaders whose expertise, commitment, and leadership propel their organizations and communities forward.

Awardees came from organizations such as World Wide Technology, Softchoice, The Boeing Company, The Catholic University of America, Corning Incorporated, Dankmeyer Prosthetics & Orthotics, General Motors, IBM, Morgan State University, UL Research Institutes, and Virginia State University.

Logan shared that WWT was honored to acknowledge such exceptional talent, as the company drives the digital transformation alongside partners like Nvidia and Cisco.

WWT converts advanced computing, cybersecurity, and infrastructure capabilities into practical solutions that enable global business change.

Logan also observed that the conference theme, The Future Is Hiring, closely reflects WWT’s mission. Technological progress is only meaningful when it produces opportunities for people.

She stressed that artificial intelligence is reshaping industries while also creating new career pathways, skill sets, and workforce potential.

Developing an AI-driven economy requires that these opportunities remain inclusive and accessible. This focus on workforce readiness begins long before people enter the industry.

Logan also highlighted the Hope at Night WWT Scholars who attended the conference, noting that 100 World Wide Scholars were present as emerging technology leaders and problem solvers.

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Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew. HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home