Six HBCUs with ABET-accredited engineering programs are in the top ten

Last week, LinkedIn released its overall Top Colleges ranking for 2025, highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that excel in preparing students for long-term career success.

LinkedIn's methodology ranks colleges based on graduates' career outcomes, measuring factors such as how quickly alumni secure full-time positions and progress into senior roles.

The survey identified that over 100 HBCUs have historically played a vital role in the U.S. education system, and enrollment numbers at these institutions are rebounding more quickly from pandemic lows compared to other higher education institutions.

Ten HBCUs stand out for their success in preparing graduates for careers: Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, North Carolina A&T State University, Hampton University, Tuskegee University, Florida A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Morgan State University.

Notably, six of these institutions have ABET-accredited engineering programs.

ABET accreditation assures that a college or university's program meets the quality standards established by the profession for which it prepares its students. For instance, an accredited engineering program must adhere to the quality standards set forth by the engineering profession.

HBCUs with ABET-accredited programs contribute to at least 30% of all engineering graduates in the United States.

In comments on LinkedIn, a Morgan State alum and founder & CEO of a business coaching company emphasized that what is inspiring is not just the rankings but the deeper impact HBCUs have in shaping leaders and change-makers.

Beyond career advancement, these institutions nurture identity, resilience, and community—qualities that help graduates navigate challenges and foster growth long after graduation.

A brand builder named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2025 expressed surprise at Morgan's position, believing it should rank higher due to its trajectory toward R1 status, but they were nonetheless proud to see the top 10 institutions leading among the 96 HBCUs.

Currently, Howard University is the only HBCU designated as R1, the highest classification for research activity.

According to an alum running for mayor, this classification indicates high levels of research activity and doctoral program production.

Howard University's College of Engineering and Architecture is highly respected, especially among HBCUs, and is recognized for its strong STEM focus and the production of African-American graduates pursuing advanced degrees in science and engineering.