Southern University Grad Joins Lockheed Martin, Follows BEYA Trailblazers

Southern University & A&M College of Baton Rouge engineering graduate Lauren Dykes shared on LinkedIn that she has accepted an offer from Lockheed Martin as a Systems Engineer (Integration & Test) in Fort Worth, Texas.

She will join the Aeronautics team and support the F-35 program.

From internships and undergraduate research to leadership roles within NSBE, participation in industry immersion programs, and technical projects, her experiences have strengthened her passion for solving complex problems and creating innovative solutions.

Lauren thanked her mentors, professors, recruiters, managers, family, friends, and peers who have assisted her with access to opportunity, encouragement, challenge, and lessons that helped her grow.

Lauren said she was honored to begin her career contributing to one of the most advanced aerospace programs in the world, working alongside talented engineers and supporting the mission of delivering cutting-edge technology.

At the 2016 BEYA STEM Conference, Lockheed engineers who earned STEM degrees and shared similar career paths like Lauren were honored with the Special Recognition Award.

At the 2016 BEYA STEM Conference, Lockheed Martin engineers who shared similar career paths were honoured with the Special Recognition Award.

At the time, Tonesha Smith worked as an embedded software engineer, while Tamara Crawford was part of the advanced technical leadership program.

In 2026, Tonesha marked 18+ years with Lockheed. She's now a senior manager and deputy for Software Quality Engineering, Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas, responsible for FTW, Marietta, Edwards Air Force Base (Flight Test F-16/F-22), and Sustainment oversight.

Before that, she was a system engineering manager in Aeronautics, where she was responsible for the design and development of lab infrastructure, simulation systems, and test systems.

These systems are utilized to test, integrate, validate, and verify Air Vehicle systems and integrated Air Systems for F-22, F-16, F-2, and T-50 aircraft platforms.

Other positions she has held include integration and test engineer during her rotation 3 in Lockheed’s Engineering Leadership Development program.

She served as a software test engineer during her rotation in Baltimore, Maryland, and as a software engineer in San Diego, California.

During her time in San Diego, Tonesha joined the Network of Volunteer Associates and volunteered on STEM projects before heading east to Baltimore, Maryland, for a rotation in the Engineering Leadership and Development Program.

As she developed her career, she sought opportunities to develop future engineers.

One example is “Space Day,” during which she led a demonstration on building a space shuttle.

She became a mentor for the FIRST Robotics Competition and used a 5th gear simulator to show more than 5,000 local students how engineering gets done through teamwork.

Tonesha also became involved in Project Lead the Way. This program is designed to inspire K-12 students.

In Fort Worth, TX, she served as a judge for the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering state competitions.

Tonesha earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University.

Tamara Crawford earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mississippi before joining Lockheed Martin.

She has worked for the defense and aerospace contractor for 23+ years and is currently a hardware manager within the Integrated Fighter Group and Systems Integration Laboratories.

The lab is where engineers test aircraft hardware/software in simulated environments, which is crucial for the F-16/F-22 programs.

It's about testing and verifying aircraft components, systems, and software for performance before flight, often using agile processes for rapid development.

Tamara was the lead systems engineer on the F-22 Raptor, the world's only fifth-generation fighter.

When she received a Special Recognition Award, she was responsible for the product performance of the C-130, C-5, P-3, F-16, F-22, and Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter programs.

Tamara was also responsible for overseeing the dismantling of the F-22 production line and preserving its production components for future use.

With no standard model, hers will be the blueprint used going forward.

“As a 13-year-old girl from a small Mississippi town in eighth grade, I decided to become an engineer," Tamara said in her acceptance speech at the 2016 BEYA STEM Conference HBCU Engineering Deans event.

"In my junior year in college, I read the book that discusses Lockheed Martin's development of stealth technology. And I declared, 'I'm moving to Texas to work for Lockheed Martin!'"

Fresh out of college with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, she headed to Texas in 2002.

“I set out with no job interview or connections, and with only $292 in my pocket. Fast forward thirteen years. Service is inextricably woven into the tapestry of my life. My joy is inspiring youth through STEM," she said with a smile.

Tamara was a board member of the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) when she received the award at the BEYA Conference.

TAME is working to build a strong science, technology, engineering, and math workforce.

Over the years, they have reached thousands of students through programs that rely on the support of volunteers from industry, schools, libraries, and local communities.

Every year, the TAME Trailblazers travel around Texas, sharing math and science exhibits.

When Tamara began working on the F-35 program, she was the youngest member.

Her exceptional performance resulted in an invitation to become a permanent member.

“I had three brothers. I was the only girl,” Tamara said. “I had learned how to succeed in an atmosphere dominated by men.”