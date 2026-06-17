Spotlighting Leadership, Innovation, and the Power of Curiosity

Rodney Adkins, the top award winner at the 2007 BEYA STEM Conference, has launched his book Curiosity Redefines the Limits, which he first mentioned to USBE Magazine last year.

The book explores the theme “Are you curious enough?”, a common trope in innovation circles and the workforce.

Adkins said BEYA honorees have shaped STEM, policy, and America’s innovation landscape over four decades.

He also told USBE Magazine that leadership is about the habits you build and the risks you take.

Adkins stressed that leadership is not exercised in a moment; it requires practice and is a lifestyle.

Curiosity Redefines the Limits: Advantages Gained from Life, the Workplace, and the Boardroom is available on Amazon.

In addition to publishing his new book, Adkins is continuing the conversation on issues discussed in it, such as the curiosity advantage, innovation, career development, leadership, and personal growth.

He is sharing new articles on LinkedIn focused on career development, leadership, and personal growth, as well as articles on the benefits of artificial intelligence for the supply chain.

He also shares previously published thoughts in the Forbes AuthorVoice series, a boardroom perspective on cybersecurity in the age of disruptive innovation, and an examination of whether quantum AI is humanity's most consequential innovation.

His new Career Development series focuses on habits and risks, followed by a series covering his insights on Leadership and Personal Growth, including articles on innovation.

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