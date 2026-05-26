Startups and small businesses to get new NSF funding

This week, the U.S. National Science Foundation revealed that it has allocated $250 million to revive the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, which includes a new $40 million pilot focus on advanced scientific instrumentation.

The $250 million for Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer programs will focus on the nation's startups and small businesses.

A new $40 million pilot emphasis area will target the next generation of scientific instrumentation.

The instrumentation initiative will invest in technologies that open entirely new fields of discovery, including novel experimental platforms and advanced scientific equipment.

The NSF SBIR/STTR programs provide funding for startups to develop deep technologies into commercially viable products and services with significant economic and security impacts.

The program focuses on companies in the earliest stage of development; most are newly emerging from federally funded research, including academic and federal labs.

These “deep-tech” ventures lead scientific and engineering breakthroughs that translate into new generations of products and services that are commercialized into enduring businesses.

In addition, NSF is separately launching a new emphasis area focused on enabling technologies that include next-generation instrumentation, novel experimental platforms, and other scientific equipment.

The new SBIR/STTR scientific instrument emphasis will prioritize investing in the necessary infrastructure to support entirely new fields of scientific discovery, making new technological breakthroughs and transformative applications possible.

To get started, an entrepreneur must submit a project pitch to the NSF SBIR/STTR team.

This first step spares entrepreneurs the time and effort of preparing a full proposal if the proposed innovation does not align with the NSF SBIR/STTR review criteria.

If the proposed technology innovation aligns with the program's mission, the company receives an invitation to submit a Phase I proposal.

The program welcomes pitches and proposals spanning nearly all areas of technology.

A project pitch can be submitted anytime; however, proposals are reviewed after each of three annual deadlines.

In the late 1970s, NSF piloted the SBIR program for the federal government. Following formal establishment in 1982, Congress authorized the program and extended it to other federal agencies with significant extramural research and development budgets.

The program continues to provide early-stage, patient capital to technology startups for building prototypes and developing technologies to the point of market impact.

Between Fiscal Year 2016 and FY 2025, NSF invested more than $2 billion in over 1,600 startups and small businesses, and these have gone on to raise nearly $36 billion in private investments, including roughly 380 exits, according to financial research platform Pitchbook.

× Today, NSF announced $250 million to restart its NSF Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer programs, including a $40 million pilot initiative focused on next-generation scientific instrumentation and advanced experimental platforms.… pic.twitter.com/DW6IqCBGTm — U.S. National Science Foundation (@NSF) May 26, 2026

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