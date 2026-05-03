STEM City USA, CCG Launch Year-Round Virtual Job Fair

STEM City USA and Career Communications Group have launched a groundbreaking 365-day virtual job fair, offering job seekers unparalleled access to employers anytime.

Markeeva Morgan, an aerospace and defense executive, shared on LinkedIn that Career Communications Group continues to use technology to build the STEM pipeline and develop STEM professionals.

One tool available on STEM City USA is the AI Buddy. Career Communications Group now offers new certifications, including STEM City USA's AI Early Talent Training Certification.

The program covers artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, cloud computing, blockchain, quantum computing, web development, UX design, virtual reality and metaverse, the internet of things, programming, and coding.

According to Career Communications Group, the 24-hour, 365-day Virtual Job Fair redefines how talent connects with opportunity in a digital-first economy.

Inside STEM City USA’s immersive virtual environment, users can connect with employers anytime, explore career pathways across STEM and beyond, access live and on-demand professional development, and engage with opportunities tailored to their goals.

Whether you are a student, a seasoned professional, or an employer seeking diverse talent, this platform provides access and opportunities for all.

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