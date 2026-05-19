STEM City USA Champions Trades and Apprenticeships for Lifelong Success

The future isn’t waiting, and learning a trade is not just a backup plan. This was the key message from STEM City USA's founder, Tyrone Taborn, as he reintroduced the platform on Tuesday as a workforce development hub for lifelong learning.

Speaking to Cory McCray, author of The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life and Maryland state senator, Taborn highlighted the importance of accessible pathways beyond traditional education, particularly for those overcoming major challenges.

As Baltimore City Public Schools announces its largest class of graduating apprentices, Taborn and McCray emphasized that skilled trades are essential, empowering, and necessary for progress.

McCray acknowledged Maryland’s many 4-year universities but stressed the importance of acquiring practical skills through apprenticeships in construction, health, tech, or public safety for those not pursuing a college path.

He shared his personal journey of overcoming school expulsions and time in juvenile justice, and of turning his life around through an apprenticeship opportunity introduced to him by his mother.

This shift, rarely discussed in his early education, was transformative. Taborn highlighted that STEM City USA now provides these resources, ensuring access for all.

McCray urged young people, especially those without advocates, to pursue opportunities that challenge them, as he did when he became an apprentice.

He described how returning home after juvenile justice meant confronting discomfort but also growth in confidence and responsibility.

As a legislator, McCray now works to allocate state resources to the communities that once supported him.

He and Taborn stressed that guidance counselors are often not enough for students in low-income neighborhoods, so direct exposure is key.

By giving school visits, apprenticeship tours, and showing career possibilities across trades and tech, McCray helps students visualize their place in the workforce.

Taborn added that apprenticeships now also include stackable certifications and incorporate artificial intelligence skills.

The conversation closed with encouragement for experiential learning, as reflected in McCray’s city apprenticeship tours.

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