STEM City USA honors the memory of Dr. King

On MLK Day 2025, STEM City USA honored the memory and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, the leading voice for nonviolent activism during the Civil Rights Movement.

His efforts led to significant legislative reforms in the United States. Born in 1929, Dr. King's birthday is celebrated nationwide. MLK Day became an official holiday in all 50 states in 2000.

Bernice King, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, shared her gratitude for the opportunity to grow in his teachings.

"May our commemoration move beyond quoting you (often in ways that are intentionally misaligned with your principles and steps of nonviolence) to hopeful, strategic, mass nonviolent action," she wrote.

Miles Colbert, a dynamic communications studies major from Morehouse College's Class of 2025, is making waves in the winter issue of Vogue magazine!

The article, "On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Morehouse College Students and Faculty Reflect on the School's Rich Sartorial Legacy," was published on January 20, 2025, featuring the talented writing of Leah Faye, stunning photography by Jhalin Knowles, and impressive videography—including contributions from Miles himself!

The son of Ted Colbert, a proud recipient of the Black Engineer of the Year award, Miles passionately honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy this year.

Driven by his desire to inspire others, as Dr. King did, Miles is excited to take on a new role this spring as a digital media intern with Creative Collective NYC.

In this position, he'll help provide valuable resources and spaces where Black creatives can explore their passions and share their unique stories.

The Creative Collective is committed to uplifting Black and Brown creatives through community building and engaging events.

Miles launched the first-ever Campus Content Creators program to mentor fellow creatives at Morehouse College, the alma mater of Martin Luther King Jr's father and his maternal grandfather.