STEM Leadership and Community Impact

In 2017, Albert "Benjie" Spencer won the Professional Achievement Award for his work as the chief engineer and director of the engineering standard division at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In 2024, he returned to the BEYA stage to present the Professional Achievement Award to Nelson Akwari, a Boeing executive recognized for advancing new aerospace technologies.

Nelson was honored for his leadership in STEM education, well-being, affordable housing, and his commitment to mentoring Boeing teammates and Charleston students.

In his acceptance speech, Nelson expressed gratitude for the recognition and thanked his family, mentors, and Boeing colleagues for their support.

Nelson shared his journey as a first-generation Nigerian-American, former professional soccer player, and U.C.L.A. graduate, crediting his achievements to his faith in Jesus Christ.

He encouraged others to remain focused, seek support, and give back.

As Senior Director - Fabrication South Carolina, Nelson recently marked one year since Boeing updated its Values and Behaviors, highlighting 'People Focus' as the principle he values most.

He emphasized the importance of a respectful, collaborative culture and expressed enthusiasm for Boeing's ongoing cultural transformation.