STEM, University Partnerships, and Funding

California Polytechnic State University has welcomed retired U.S. Navy captain and former NASA astronaut Victor Glover, who started an administrative leadership role on September 1.

In this position, Glover will help guide strategies to strengthen the university’s reputation in education, research, and workforce development.

He will work closely with the president, provost, college deans, and other university leaders to advance key initiatives, partnerships, and fundraising efforts that support growth in engineering, applied computing, aerospace, aviation, maritime, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, and national defense.

Glover will also represent Cal Poly at important events and promote programs that encourage students to pursue STEM fields.

Morgan State University is partnering with Google Public Sector to create an advanced, AI-focused research campus.

This project will provide the high-performance computing resources needed to help Morgan State become a top technology center for students, educators, and researchers.

The partnership aims to expand the university’s research capabilities and work toward earning Carnegie R1 classification.

NASA is currently accepting applications for its Spring 2027 Office of STEM Engagement Internship Program.

This program gives students hands-on experience by working on real NASA projects with NASA professionals. It is open to students interested in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, space exploration, aeronautics, research, communications, business, and other fields related to NASA’s mission. The deadline to apply for the Spring 2027 NASA OSTEM Internships is September 14.

Howard University notes Jayson Johnson has made history as the first Howard University alumnus accepted into the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program at Stanford University. He’ll be pursuing a Ph.D. in aeronautics and astronautics, bringing his research background in hypersonic, heat transfer, and machine learning.

Before Stanford, Jayson earned his mechanical engineering degree at Howard University, where he was a STEM Scholar and co-founder of a platform built to expand access to resources for students.

Chemical engineering professors have received nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to support bio-industrial manufacturing research and student training.

The funding will give undergraduate and graduate students hands-on experience with industry-standard tools, helping them prepare for careers in biotechnology, energy, and national defense.

The one-year project will pay for advanced equipment for the Bio-industrial Manufacturing and Biorefinery Research and Education Laboratory.

This investment will help create a research platform to turn renewable resources into alternatives to petroleum-based products.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science will hold a virtual town hall on September 17 to gather feedback about the future of federally funded research and development centers and national laboratories.

These labs focus on scientific discovery in areas such as chemistry, data analytics, science and engineering research, atomic and solid-state physics, chemistry, biology, and medicine using X-rays from synchrotron radiation.

Other areas include neutron science, nuclear science, high-performance computing, national security, energy and the environment, high-energy particle physics, fundamental research in nuclear and particle physics, plasma physics and nuclear fusion science, nuclear physics, materials science, and accelerator science.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has announced a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of War to establish Accelerate-DAQ.

The project will enhance the university’s defense research capacity in artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber resilience and quantum systems, and will increase A&T’s capacity to do research in sensitive or classified areas.

This is an interdisciplinary effort, with team members representing six colleges across the university.

The project will strengthen research by empowering faculty, postdoctoral scholars, graduate and undergraduate students, and research staff.

×

×

×

×

×

×