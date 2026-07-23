Student Achievements, Innovative Research, and Recognition

Morgan State University announced recently that student-athlete Tyrah Weems was named a 2026 Astronaut Scholar by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

With this prestigious undergraduate STEM award, Tyrah will participate in a year-long development program, including mentorship from a NASA astronaut.

She is Morgan’s fifth Astronaut Scholar since 2020, continuing the university’s tradition of national STEM excellence.

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University announced a $600,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture to establish a data science specialization within its graduate programs in agricultural and bio-environmental sciences.

This initiative will prepare students for careers at the intersection of agriculture, environmental sciences, data science, and emerging technologies.

Tuskegee University announced that high school students from across the country recently completed a week of immersive learning on campus, collaborating to solve engineering challenges and explore aviation and engineering career options.

Sponsored by the United States Air Force, the Mentoring Introduction to Aviation Science program, led by Tuskegee’s College of Engineering in partnership with the Tuskegee Airmen Museum at Moton Field and industry organizations, introduces rising high school juniors and seniors to opportunities in aviation, aerospace science, and engineering.

Jackson State University's College of Science, Engineering, and Technology recently held the closing ceremony for its annual Mississippi Summer Transportation Institute.

In partnership with the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the institute provided students with early exposure to engineering and encouraged them to consider future educational and career opportunities.

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering announced that researchers, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, are developing a resilient off-grid power solution for highway traffic cameras using flexible Copper Indium Gallium Selenide thin-film solar technology.

Unlike traditional rigid panels, these bendable photovoltaic cells wrap around existing camera poles, reducing wind loads and withstanding hurricane-force conditions.

The two-year, FDOT-funded project aims to keep critical transportation infrastructure operational during extended power outages, enhancing emergency response and situational awareness after severe weather events.

Denmark Technical College shared that, as demand for skilled energy professionals grows, its Center of Energy was recently featured in a magazine for creating pathways to high-demand careers.

The article highlights three students who secured apprenticeships: electrical linework transmission with Dominion Energy, distribution linework at Gregory Electric, and a lineman trainee position at Black River Electric Cooperative.

Exelon has announced that it was recognized by U.S. News & World Report on the 2026 "Best Companies to Work For" list and by TIME on the inaugural "America’s Best Companies of 2026" list.

Exelon stated on social media that these honors reflect its ongoing commitment to supporting employees while serving nearly 11 million customers daily.

Hampton University’s marching band performed in the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremonies as part of Brooklyn United.

Students described the FIFA World Cup Final Closing Ceremony as phenomenal. They were glad to represent Hampton University, Brooklyn United, and the Gamma Epsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Last Sunday's collaborative ensemble represented 10 HBCUs with performers from across the marching arts community.

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