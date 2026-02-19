Students and Industry Leaders Shine at 40th BEYA STEM Conference

Madison Harper, a computer engineering student at Tuskegee University, announced that the 2025–2026 AMIE Design Team earned first place at the BEYA STEM Conference, marking the program’s first win.

She recognized each team member for their dedication and thanked technical advisor Myron Fletcher for his support and guidance. She also expressed appreciation to Veronica L. Nelson and Avalyn Pace for making this opportunity possible and laying the foundation for the team’s success.

Marlen Jones, a mechanical engineering major at Tennessee State University, shared on LinkedIn that the conference enabled him to connect with engineers, industry leaders, recruiters, and students nationwide. He supported classmates in the AMIE Design Challenge as they presented their designs.

Leonard Jones, a computer engineering major at Hampton University, also participated in the AMIE Engineering Design Competition, where his team developed a wildfire prediction web application using Arduino hardware, C programming, and real-time sensor data.

This experience enhanced his skills in embedded systems, web applications, and teamwork, and resulted in a provisional patent for their idea. The event was both challenging and rewarding, offering valuable lessons in the engineering process and technical communication under time constraints.

Emmanuel Baskerville, a junior electrical engineering student at Hampton University, attended BEYA for the second time.

After securing his first internship at Dominion Energy through BEYA last year, he joined the Hampton University AMIE Design Challenge this year. Although the team did not win, he valued the experience of preparing a design and presentation, earning a provisional patent for “FireLine AI,” and presenting to over 250 attendees.

He looks forward to returning next year to continue his journey toward becoming a BEYA pioneer.

Norfolk State University engineering and computer science students earned third place in the 2026 AMIE Design Challenge Held at the 40th BEYA STEM Conference.

Tory’elle Coleman, a mechanical engineering technology major at Virginia State University, also attended the 40th BEYA STEM Conference.

He highlighted the opportunity to network with conference co-founder Tyrone "Doc T" Taborn and found learning about BEYA’s vision and growth inspiring for his own career in engineering and construction.

Reconnecting with former high school teachers from Phelps Architecture Construction and Engineering High School was a meaningful experience.

Volunteering at pre-college events and engaging with enthusiastic high school students reinforced the importance of such programs. Coleman thanked Sarah Blum for her encouragement and support.

Cindy Huizar, a student at Metropolitan State University of Denver, also attended BEYA, participating in impactful sessions and connecting with professionals from World Wide Technology.

Elisha N. Urquhart, Exelon project manager, supported students at BEYA40 by helping them explore STEM pathways and answering their questions. Exelon remains committed to developing future engineers and project managers in the energy sector.

Seth Brown, a freshman at Xavier University of Louisiana pursuing a dual degree in physics and civil engineering, thanked Dr. Syed Adeel Ahmed for the opportunity to attend the conference.

The event provided valuable exposure to the engineering field, opportunities to connect with professionals, and access to internships and research programs.

Brown engaged with companies such as Exelon, Diamondback Energy, and the LA Bureau of Engineering, and explored research opportunities with representatives from MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Virginia Tech College of Engineering.

He also networked with engineering students nationwide, which was especially meaningful given the small engineering cohort at Xavier. These connections helped him stay focused on his academic and career goals.

Derick Bangura, an information systems major at Virginia Commonwealth University, attended the 2026 BEYA STEM Conference for the first time and plans to return.

While seeking a summer internship, he appreciated connecting with companies in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area and gaining insights into career development in STEM.

Reconnecting with Lockheed Martin professionals added value to his experience. He thanked Alimamy Kanu for guidance during the career fair.

Soroush Nazemi, senior director of IT Infrastructure and Operations at UL Research Institutes & UL Standards and Engagement, served as a panelist on Machine Learning and Generative AI in Business.

The panel discussed AI’s impact on organizational operations and innovation. Nazemi emphasized that AI amplifies both effective and flawed processes, highlighting the need for clear objectives and strong governance.

The panel also addressed how machine learning supports business decisions, the importance of responsible adoption, and why strategy and culture are critical for successful AI implementation.

Nazemi concluded that the future of AI in business will favor graduates and organizations that combine innovation with clear direction and accountability.

