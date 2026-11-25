Students from historically Black colleges and universities and community colleges in Alabama recently participated in the annual hackathon organized by the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Participating teams included Alabama A&M University, Tuskegee University, Talladega College, and Lawson State Community College.

The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE), in partnership with the Alabama Power Foundation, hosted the hackathon.

Students worked with pitch coaches to refine their proposals.

Teams were evaluated on creativity, innovation, potential impact, and presentation delivery.

Lawson State Community College earned first place in the Community College category of the 5th Annual HBCU Energy Hackathon and received the Community Impact Award.

The challenge required teams to propose transforming a campus facility into a community resilience hub to support students, faculty, staff, and local residents during power outages.

The institution thanked the Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy and the Alabama Power Foundation for the opportunity to participate.

A team of five engineering students from Tuskegee University won first place and a $7,500 award for their project, Red Tail Energy, a resilience solution designed to support Tuskegee University students and Macon County residents during extended power outages caused by severe weather.

According to a Tuskegee University social media post, the proposal re-envisioned Tompkins Hall as a community resilience hub using solar energy, battery storage, and intelligent power management systems.

The project also featured a mobile application to connect residents with emergency services, critical information, and essential community resources during emergencies.

The project stood out for its focus on sustainable community impact.

Beyond technological innovation, the team developed a comprehensive implementation strategy that included workforce development, emergency preparedness, and community partnerships to strengthen local resilience and improve emergency response across the region.

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