Study Highlights Need for Equitable Federal Funding for HBCUs

To foster innovation and address challenges in higher education, the Center for American Progress recently published a study highlighting the importance of improving the role of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in federal research and development (R&D).

The study also emphasized that equitable R&D funding is crucial for tapping into the innovation potential of HBCUs to enhance America's health, economic growth, and national security.

The report notes that, despite HBCUs like Morgan State University receiving 13 patents in 2023—covering advancements such as a cybersecurity tool for monitoring data network intrusions, a system designed for improved stormwater management, and an innovative imaging system for better detection of skin cancers—these institutions continue to receive a disproportionately low share of federal research funding.

In 2023, HBCUs garnered just 0.91 percent of approximately $60 billion allocated for R&D at colleges and universities, even though they represent 3.2 percent of U.S. four-year, degree-granting institutions.

Collectively, the 57 HBCUs that received federal R&D awards in 2023 accounted for about $539.5 million in funding, which is roughly 16 percent of the budget received by the top federal R&D award recipient, Johns Hopkins University, that secured more than $3.3 billion.

Among HBCUs, Florida A&M University led with the highest federal research awards, receiving $54.3 million in 2023, placing it 169th among U.S. colleges and universities.

In September, the White House celebrated National HBCU Week.

According to the press release, in April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order aimed at promoting excellence and innovation at HBCUs. This initiative established the White House Initiative on HBCUs and created the President's Board of Advisors on HBCUs within the Department of Education.

These efforts aim to provide high-quality education to HBCU students, strengthen public-private partnerships, and enhance workforce development in rapidly growing industries.

The White House statement acknowledged the historical significance of HBCUs and the commitment of faculty and families who have supported them over generations. It emphasized that the legacy of dignity, discipline, and achievement continues to enrich the American workforce and way of life.

President Trump stated that his administration is dedicated to advancing opportunities for every American student and strengthening the nation by cultivating leaders of character, integrity, and merit.

The statement further recounted that during President Trump's first term, he signed the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act (FUTURE Act) into law, which secured $255 million in permanent annual funding for HBCUs. He also increased funding for federal Pell Grants and allocated over $100 million for scholarships and research at HBCU land-grant institutions.

Additionally, Trump signed the HBCU Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students Act, which addresses HBCUs' ability to engage in federal programs.

This legislation requires specific agencies to submit annual plans to enhance HBCUs' capacity for competing for grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements, and mandates that agencies provide technical assistance and information to the White House Initiative on HBCUs to improve communication regarding program activities and grant applications.

Looking forward, President Trump aims to build upon these historic achievements.

In a November interview, he expressed concerns that half of the colleges and universities in the United States might struggle to stay afloat without the support of international students, including HBCUs.

Data from the Institute of Educational Sciences, obtained by the Black Information Network, indicates that 2.5% of HBCU students are international, primarily from Africa and the Caribbean.

A 2021 study found that around 9.5% of HBCU faculty identify as Asian, along with a significant influx of foreign-born scholars from the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia, contributing to a growing presence of international faculty within the HBCU academic community.

