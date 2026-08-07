Driving Innovation, Growth, and Future Opportunities

The International Doctoral Council has announced that researchers at the joint Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering have created an artificial intelligence tool to manage a modern power grid.

The new artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at the FAMU-FSU Center for Advanced Power Systems could help make electric grids more reliable and reduce operating costs.

The system improves forecasts of electricity demand and renewable energy generation, giving grid operators better information to balance supply and demand.

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate will accept applications for the Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for Student Workforce to Experience Research initiative from October 2026 through January 2027.

The Office of University Programs supports the development of the homeland security science and engineering workforce through initiatives such as HS-POWER.

Recently, DHS recognized the conclusion of a 10-week HS-POWER internship, highlighting interns who contributed to the Science and Technology Directorate at the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency.

This program offers undergraduate and graduate students the chance to apply their skills and gain direct experience from subject matter experts.

Participants this summer included students in cybersecurity, computer science, electrical engineering, and digital forensics from Randolph-Macon College, New Mexico State University, California State University Dominguez Hills, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and University of Florida.

The Class of 2026 interns had a successful summer at World Wide Technology.

WWT Life announced that the Class of 2026 interns completed a successful summer at World Wide Technology.

The interns began with Day of Caring initiatives, supporting organizations in St. Louis and across the country. They engaged with WWT leadership through Executive Talks, expanded their networks at mentoring events, and contributed to daily operations.

The program concluded with Capstone Presentations focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work. The Global Operations Group 2 team, who earned the "Champions" title for their AI-powered app, are now being piloted in company operations.

Marteen L, talent acquisition manager for campus recruiting, recently highlighted Southern Company's National Intern Day celebration, expressing gratitude to interns for their passion, curiosity, and fresh perspectives.

Marteen also announced preparations for the upcoming Fall Campus Recruiting season, encouraging students to explore career opportunities in engineering, clean energy technology, data analytics, cybersecurity, and business strategy across Southern Company's subsidiaries.

These include Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Mississippi Power, Southern Company Gas, Southern Power, and Southern Linc.

The company invites students to help shape a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

Bryson Hannah, a mechanical engineering major, shared that he completed his internship in transmission line design at Southern Company, working on 115kV and 230kV projects and shadowing a 500kV substation project.

He expressed appreciation for three internship rotations and the support he received from his team.

Bryson was also selected for the inaugural Southern Company Campus Ambassador Cohort for 2026 to 2027, representing Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University.

On his startup's website, Bryson stated, "I built Internably because I knew I wasn’t the only intern looking for community, guidance, and real connections."

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