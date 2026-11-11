Supporting Veterans and Military-Connected Students

The military veteran and Morgan State ROTC cadet pictured together at a commissioning ceremony have much to be proud of.

Morgan State University has received several new national recognitions for its support of veterans, active-duty service members, and military-connected students.

Through its Veterans Engagement Services program, the university has earned the 2026–2027 Military Friendly School designation with Gold Status and recognition as a Military Friendly Spouse School.

The university has also been honored by Military Times and U.S. Veterans Magazine as one of the nation’s leading institutions for veterans pursuing higher education.

Recent honors include Morgan’s selection for the 2026 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings by Military Times and recognition by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a 2026 Top Veteran School, in addition to the previously announced 2026 Top Yellow Ribbon School designation.

These distinctions highlight Morgan’s ongoing commitment to academic accessibility, educational benefits assistance, and comprehensive support services that help military-affiliated students transition to higher education, complete their degrees, and pursue new professional opportunities.

These recognitions further strengthen Morgan’s national reputation for creating supportive educational environments for veterans and their families.

The nuiversity’s ongoing commitment to military-connected student success has earned it Military Friendly Gold Status since 2016.