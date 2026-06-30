TEDCO and UMD MATRIX Lab Host Open House to Drive Statewide Innovation

In May 2026, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) promoted Tammi Thomas to president and Geyssel Gonzalez to chief financial and technology officer.

TEDCO invests in technology and life science companies across Maryland.

Gonzalez, recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 honoree, has strengthened TEDCO’s operations, supporting its expansion and contributing over $2.7 billion in economic activity statewide in 2023.

Thomas was recently featured in Innovate Maryland, featuring innovations around the world.

In 2025, she was honored with a Career Communications Group Impact Award for her leadership roles with the World Trade Center Institute's CEO Council, the Maryland Momentum Advisory Board, and for expanding the annual Entrepreneur Expo, which brings together more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

She also facilitated a $50 million foreign direct investment in Maryland’s innovation sector through collaboration with the Taiwan APAC Investment and Innovation Development Association.

This week, Thomas announced on LinkedIn that the University of Maryland MATRIX Lab will host its first Industry Open House on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the University of Maryland School of Engineering.

The event, sponsored by HII, will showcase the lab’s research and testing capabilities in autonomy, robotics, and advanced manufacturing to both small and large enterprises.

The one-day event is open to small businesses, large defense contractors, and federal agencies.

Attendees will learn how to access the MATRIX Lab’s facilities, faculty, and student talent, as well as funding opportunities and research expertise.

The program will highlight ways to build strategic collaborations that strengthen proposals, accelerate innovation, and develop future talent.

HII supports big data platforms for applications ranging from underwater uncrewed vehicles to advanced analytics and machine learning, all delivered through commercial solutions that enable new business models.

"The importance of this role in STEM lies in its ability to bridge groundbreaking technology and its application in the real world," said Victor Deal in his acceptance speech at the 2024 BEYA STEM Conference. "Integrating various disciplines to make that happen ensures that technological advancements are not confined to labs but reach and benefit the broader society."

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