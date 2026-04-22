Tennessee State University Breaks Ground on $60 Million Engineering Building

Tennessee State University has begun construction on a $60 million engineering building, marking a significant step forward for student innovation.

The 70,000-square-foot facility will consolidate engineering and Applied & Industrial Technology programs, supporting the college’s continued growth in enrollment, faculty, research, and academics.

The building will foster interdisciplinary collaboration across six undergraduate, three master's, and one PhD program, and will support engineering initiatives that benefit Metro Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

It will feature classrooms, computer labs, and over 30 teaching and research laboratories, including specialized labs for energy, additive manufacturing, and drone flight and air traffic, providing students with practical, hands-on experience.