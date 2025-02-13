The 2025 BEYA STEM Conference began with a panel discussion on AI

On Day 1 of the BEYA STEM Conference, one of the most engaging panels explored the exciting opportunities for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) within organizations.

Attendees heard insights from the CEO of an energy consultancy, the head of an IT consultancy, the AI and analytics director from a shipbuilding firm, a skilled data scientist, and the CTO of a company specializing in management, AI, and quantum computing.

They shared many innovative solutions regarding frameworks, data structures, and applications that can transform organizations' operations.

A key takeaway from the panel is understanding customer needs. Knowing what customers require today and anticipating their needs for tomorrow is essential for any business, especially in our rapidly evolving market.

Small companies drive a significant 45% of the gross national product in job growth, so their urgency to adopt AI cannot be overstated.

Yet, it's vital to acknowledge the challenges—statistics show that about 80% of small businesses struggle within their first two years and more than 90% face closure within a decade. Here lies the silver lining: AI offers a powerful opportunity for these businesses to enhance revenue and create lasting value.

While AI is often painted as a groundbreaking innovation, it has developed for many years. Tools like ChatGPT can empower small businesses to manage their finances, marketing, and overall strategies.

For instance, Microsoft’s tools allow organizations to create virtual roles within their teams, such as financial analysts or data scientists, enabling the formation of flexible virtual teams that can provide data analysis on demand.

Understanding customer needs is imperative to ensure organizations align their operations with strategic goals.

Automation aims to streamline tasks, while orchestration harmonizes automation with human insights.

When AI generates answers, these solutions must be based on reliable sources, highlighting the importance of AI governance in fostering trust and accountability.

To effectively navigate AI decision-making, it’s essential to trace the lineage of data and understand how AI reaches its conclusions.

Security remains a top priority at both the corporate level and in everyday applications, as there are potential risks of adversaries misusing AI models, such as in creating deceptive news content.

For example, tools like DeepSeek exploit cognitive biases, while predictive AI utilizes classification and regression to analyze vast datasets.

Moreover, in some instances, AI systems might require assistance from other AI systems to enhance their learning processes.

Identity management plays a pivotal role in the governance and enablement of synthetic data, which is especially critical in fields like facial recognition technology.

Starting with clean, ethical data is fundamental to ensuring responsible practices in AI deployment.

The potential for AI to revolutionize small businesses and improve their operations is immense, and with thoughtful implementation, the future looks brighter than ever!

The BEYA STEM community offers three days filled with learning, networking, and celebrating excellence while showcasing various career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The 39th annual BEYA Conference will feature engaging speakers, powerful keynote sessions, peer networking opportunities, and resources to explore STEM careers.

