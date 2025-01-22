The 2025 Dr. Ronald E. McNair Grad Fair is just around the corner

US Black Engineer magazine's spring 1986 was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Ron McNair, who died during the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger on January 28, 1986.

The 36-year-old physicist and NASA astronaut was serving as the mission specialist. A year earlier, Dr. McNair had taken much of the film footage that became "The Space Shuttle: An American Adventure," which was reviewed in US Black Engineer magazine's spring 1985 issue.

"On February 3, 1984, Dr. Ron McNair, shuttle mission specialist, became history's first "zero-g cinematographer," wrote Dennis Mammana, a world-famous astronomy writer, lecturer, and photographer. “With extremely impressive credentials in laser physics, McNair had no prior cinematography background at all. He learned quickly. Filming conditions aboard the Shuttle were often less than ideal.”

Independent producer Richard Knapp assembled film footage shot by McNair into a 28-minute film which was shown in planetaria around the country.

This week, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the 2025 Dr. Ronald E. McNair Grad Fair on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25.

This year’s inspiring theme is “Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Ronald E. McNair: Shaping Tomorrow with Precision, Performance, and Persistence.”

This fantastic, free event is made possible through a rewarding collaboration between the N.C. A&T Graduate College and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. N.C. A&T is welcoming an array of representatives from prestigious institutions, including Appalachian State University, Delaware State University Graduate Studies and Research, East Carolina University, George Washington University Graduate and Professional Programs, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, University of Tennessee Space Institute, University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce, Virginia State University, and Wake Forest University Biomedical Graduate Programs.

This event is not just about meeting recruiters; it’s a valuable opportunity to gather insights on the graduate school application process, including tuition costs, fees, and admission requirements. Whether you’re just exploring or ready to take the plunge into graduate studies, this fair will provide vital information to guide your decisions.

Looking ahead, don’t miss out on the 26th annual University of Maryland National McNair Scholar and Undergraduate Research Conference happening from March 13 – 16, 2025.

Featuring over 50 leading graduate schools from all over the nation, this event promises phenomenal networking opportunities and enlightening sessions with distinguished guests and panelists. You’ll experience the strong sense of community that the McNair programs are known for, both in our state and across the country.

Students, especially those involved in McNair and Student Support Services programs, are invited to be part of this enriching experience. With featured workshops, social gatherings, and dedicated sessions with McNair staff, this event is designed to empower and inspire you on your academic journey.