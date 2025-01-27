The 2025 FOSSI scholarship applications are still open

Are you passionate about driving change as an alternative energy innovator, clean-water advocate, or sustainability champion? A degree in STEM can be your gateway to a brighter, more sustainable future.

Suppose you’re studying chemical, mechanical, or electrical engineering, computer or materials science, sustainability, environmental or agricultural science, physics, or biology at any historically Black college or university (HBCU).

In that case, you must explore the exciting opportunity the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) offers.

Established by the American Chemistry Council alongside the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and dedicated industry partners like Chemours, FOSSI aims to amplify the presence of underrepresented professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

This initiative provides scholarships to aspiring students at HBCUs, internships, leadership development, and mentoring from companies.

FOSSI scholarships offer $10,000 annually for four years, totaling $40,000!

This generous funding can help cover tuition and housing costs, enabling you to focus on your studies and pave the way for a fulfilling career.

The HBCU Week Foundation will manage the application process. After an initial screening, a selection committee will assess candidates based on their qualifications, ensuring a fair and transparent choice.

To qualify for this wonderful opportunity, you’ll need to pursue majors aligned with the chemical and engineering sectors within the STEM realm.

Don’t miss out—the application deadline is approaching on January 31, 2025. Embrace your potential and be part of a transformative movement towards a sustainable future!