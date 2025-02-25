The Eagle Academy Foundation Celebrates its 20th Anniversary on Tuesday

World Wide Technology (WWT), founded in 1990 by longtime Eagle Academy supporter and STEM philanthropist David Steward, will be honored at the Eagle Academy Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday in New York.

During the 20th Anniversary Gala, The Eagle Academy Foundation will recognize its valued supporters, including World Wide Technology and One Hundred Black Men, Inc., who have played a pivotal role in helping the foundation expand its transformative network.

The Eagle Academy Foundation is a national organization dedicated to advancing young men from 6th grade into adulthood.

It has developed and continues to support the Eagle Academies for Young Men, among the most prominent traditional public schools serving young men across the five boroughs of New York City and Newark, New Jersey.

The foundation is a model for educational excellence and holistic support through its schools, initiatives, and signature events.

The Eagle Academy for Young Men network, which includes public schools in New York City and New Jersey, boasts a 98% high school graduation rate, nearly three times higher than the city and national averages for young men of color.

The foundation also has a thriving alumni network in colleges, communities, and careers nationwide.

Additionally, the foundation runs "Eagles Soaring Beyond," a post-secondary success initiative focused on college readiness, workforce development, and financial empowerment.

The Eagle Institute is a professional development and consulting initiative that provides essential training and support to schools, educators, and institutions to enhance their ability to nurture and promote the success of young men of color.

The Eagle Institute has trained over 2,000 teachers, administrators, and community advocates across 34 school districts and 65 cities nationwide, impacting over 40,000 students.

During the 20th Anniversary Gala, Paul T. Williams Jr. will be honored with the Founders Award. Williams is the past chairman of The Eagle Academy Foundation and has served on its Board of Directors since its inception.