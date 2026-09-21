The Essential Role of Skilled Trades in America

Last week, Tyrone Taborn introduced ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, a new learning and skills platform from Career Communications Group and STEM City USA, noting that as artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the workplace, current skills may no longer be sufficient for future success.

ASCEND is designed for working professionals, veterans, and anyone looking to advance their career.

It connects learners with knowledge in AI, cybersecurity, energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other fast-changing fields.

The goal is to bring together some of the nation’s top STEM experts, industry leaders, and educators, and make their knowledge available when you need it. Register at ascend.stemcityusa.com

This spring, Taborn and Maryland Sen. Cory McCray promoted trades and apprenticeships as pathways to lifelong success.

At the same event marking National Apprenticeship Week, Cornell Johnson, a representative from the Center of Workforce Energy Development, highlighted energy careers in utilities, renewables, electric vehicles, and grid decarbonization, emphasizing the need for skilled trades, veterans, engineers, and AI-ready workers.

CEWD is a consortium of organizations including the North America's Building Trades Unions, Exelon, American Association of Blacks in Energy, Constellation, Accenture, Dominion Energy, Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, and National Grid.

From McCray’s apprenticeship journey to Google’s $50 million training expansion, skilled trades are driving high-paying careers and supporting America’s infrastructure.

Additionally, General Dynamics Electric Boat’s Groton Signing Day welcomed over 300 seniors into shipbuilding careers, and STEM City College is expanding opportunities in advanced manufacturing, defense, and skilled trades.

Since 2011, September 18 has been set aside to celebrate electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters, welders, mechanics, and heavy equipment operators.

National Tradesmen Day is observed annually on the third Friday in September to honor skilled tradespeople who build, repair, and maintain infrastructure, homes, power grids, and water systems.

Founded in 2011 by Irwin Tools, the day recognizes those who help provide shelter, clean water, and essential utilities in our communities.

The Air Conditioning Contractors of America notes that the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry employs hundreds of thousands nationwide, ensuring homes remain comfortable, businesses operate smoothly, hospitals stay safe, and schools remain functional.

ASCEND is designed for working professionals, veterans, and anyone looking to advance their career.

These professionals work in challenging conditions, solving complex problems with skill and professionalism that the country relies on daily.

HVAC jobs are projected to grow 11% through 2035, with about 48,000 new openings each year as buildings become smarter and summers warmer.

The median salary for plumbers and pipefitters is $63,800, with job growth expected at 7% through 2025 due to ongoing demand in new construction.

Electrician jobs are projected to increase by 76,000 annually through 2035, making it the fastest growing of the three trades and a clear path to a well-paying career without student debt.

Explore the Trades recognized the skilled professionals who keep our homes, businesses, and communities running.

From plumbers and electricians to HVAC technicians, these dedicated individuals solve problems, build essential infrastructure, and shape the future.

Skilled trades offer rewarding careers, competitive salaries, and expanding opportunities for the next generation.

As workforce demand rises, it is increasingly important to highlight these vital professions and the people behind them.

A Tire & Service company in Indiana emphasizes the importance of encouraging young people to attend trade schools after high school.

Recently, Keturah Jenner became the first woman in her family to earn an electrician certification, reflecting the growing pathways into skilled trades as industry leaders invest in training and apprenticeships.

As AI infrastructure drives new demand, Meta’s $115 million America’s Workforce Academy is training workers for careers in fiber technology, construction, and data centers, with job placement for graduates.

Google is investing $50 million to train over 300,000 skilled tradespeople and is building a City of West Memphis data center expected to create thousands of construction jobs.

Trades and apprenticeships as pathways to lifelong success.

The U.S. Department of Energy is proposing up to $100 million through PROSPECT to expand education, scholarships, and workforce development in mining, critical minerals, and related technologies, aiming to double graduates in these fields within two years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 10 percent increase in employment for electrical power-line installers and repairers between 2025 and 2035, with approximately 10,900 job openings annually.

In 2025, the median annual salary for these roles is projected to be $95,320.

The BLS also highlights rising electricity demand, including demand linked to AI technologies and data centers, as a key driver of the need for expanded grid capacity and infrastructure.

To help meet this demand, Career Communications Group reports that over 700 students are being introduced to ASCEND Knowledge on Demand through its Careers in Energy Delivery pathway.

ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, Career Communications Group's new learning management system, provides individuals with information and preparation to access opportunities in line worker and technician roles, which require hands-on training, supervised on-the-job experience, apprenticeships, and comprehensive safety instruction.

ASCEND supports the transition from learning to employment.

Learners can explore careers in linework, gas distribution, substations, relay work, and related fields.

They can also learn about apprenticeships, earn-while-you-learn options, physical fitness requirements, aptitude assessments, and safety culture.

Veterans may discover how their military experience can transfer to civilian skilled trades.

ASCEND starts by identifying a person's goals, potential barriers, and available support.

Upon completing ASCEND, learners should have more than knowledge; they should have a stronger résumé, a potential employer or apprenticeship pathway, a clear understanding of requirements, and a 90-day action plan.

High school or college students new to skilled trades have different needs than veterans with years of experience maintaining electrical systems.

Veterans may have significant technical and leadership skills but may need help translating them into employer-recognized terms.

ASCEND supports the transition from learning to employment, with CollinAi making the process more personalized, responsive, and actionable.

CollinAi allows Career Communications Group to provide intelligent guidance, helping individuals explore careers, ask questions, build résumés, understand requirements, and identify next steps.

For over forty years, Career Communications Group has connected people with opportunities.

While industries, technologies, and employer skill needs have changed, one constant remains: talent is widespread, but access to information, preparation, networks, and opportunity is not.

STEM City USA and ASCEND Knowledge on Demand address this challenge as the United States faces a workforce challenge that often goes unnoticed.

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