Save the Date: ICDF December Recruitment

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a virtual roundtable for students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields related to Intelligence or Cybersecurity.

This event will take place on December 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT and will focus on the DHS Student Fellowship summer opportunity.

The DHS Intelligence and Cybersecurity Diversity Fellowship program offers a paid fellowship that includes eligibility for tuition assistance, hands-on experience in Intelligence and Cybersecurity disciplines, participation in high-priority challenge projects, training in both core and technical competencies, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

