The NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship Program is now accepting applications

NVIDIA's Graduate Fellowship Program is open for applications for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Selected Ph.D. students will receive up to $60,000 in tuition and stipend support, along with mentorship and technical guidance from leading NVIDIA researchers during an internship.

If you're working on advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, autonomous vehicles, computer graphics, robotics, healthcare, high-performance computing, or similar fields, consider applying for the NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship Program.

Applicants must have completed at least one year of Ph.D. studies by the time of application.

Since its start in 2002, the Graduate Fellowship Program has awarded over 200 grants worth more than $7.3 million.

Graduate Fellowship Awards are designed to provide grants, mentors, and technical support to doctoral students doing outstanding research relevant to NVIDIA technologies.

Awards are up to $60,000 per student, and will bring together some of the world’s brightest minds and the latest accelerated computing technology, leading to breakthroughs that help tackle some of the biggest research problems.

Students must have completed at least their first year of Ph.D.-level studies at the time of application.

The application deadline for the 2026-2027 academic year is Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

An in-person internship at an NVIDIA research office preceding the fellowship year is mandatory; eligible candidates must be available for the internship in summer 2026. For more on eligibility and how to apply, visit the program website.