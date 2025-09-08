Jobs and Skills: What Communities Are Saying

National Workforce Development Month is observed every September to recognize the importance of workforce development in fostering economic growth and providing opportunities for job seekers and businesses.

Established by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals in 2005, it highlights how these initiatives connect individuals with quality jobs, enhance skills, and support communities by strengthening the local economy.

Uzo Ometu, a leader in product partnerships, recently shared insights published in their Culture Economy newsletter on LinkedIn.

In their analysis of the August jobs report, Ometu found that Black men have the highest unemployment rate among all demographics.

The unemployment rate for Black men is 7.1%, which is the highest in the country and has increased from 5.9% just a year ago—a rise of 120 basis points. This translates to 753,000 Black men currently without jobs.

Paradoxically, Black men also possess the second-highest labor participation rate.

Ometu points out that when the labor market excludes Black men, they often turn to creative fields such as music, sports, and comedy. Unfortunately, the underlying structural inequities persist.

Black men and women are eager to participate in the job market but face significant barriers in hiring.

While there are some institutional partnerships, pay rates for Black creators remain significantly lower, with research indicating they earn 35% less than their white counterparts for the same brand deals.

Despite these challenges, Black culture is essential to the contemporary cultural economy—whether through hip-hop, memes, sports commentary, or fashion.

Ometu stresses that the internet thrives on Black culture, yet fails to compensate it appropriately.

Black male creators are often wrongfully tagged as "aggressive," while Black female creators are frequently relegated to "diversity campaigns" rather than securing mainstream deals, which limits their earning potential.

Ometu concludes that if the labor market refuses to hire Black individuals and the creator economy does not offer them fair compensation, the path to success lies in ownership.

This involves owning intellectual property, managing distribution, and building their own audiences, or securing equity in the platforms they utilize.

Ometu highlights creators like Issa Rae, Terrell Grice, Jackie Aina, and Joe Budden, who leverage their diverse experiences, education, street smarts, and cultural connections to chart their own paths.