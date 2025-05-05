The Power of Competitiveness and Talent

On May 1, the presidents of the National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine issued a statement expressing gratitude to the Trump administration for reinstating more than a thousand student visas.

They urged the administration to maintain a stable environment for international students studying in American colleges and universities.

Attracting the best and brightest students from around the world enables the U.S. to secure top talent that fuels innovation, builds new industries, and creates well-paying jobs for Americans.

The statement emphasized that welcoming international talent is essential for American prosperity.

Quoting a 2016 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the academy presidents noted that studies show educated immigrants generate valuable innovations and increase productivity.

Without their contributions, the prospects for long-term economic growth in the U.S. would be significantly diminished.

Notably, 43% of America’s Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children, and the CEOs of Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Google all came to the U.S. for their education.

Among the U.S. members of the National Academies, more than 30% are immigrants who have become citizens.

However, while the recent reinstatement of international student visas is a positive development, the academy presidents expressed concern that uncertainty regarding the status of these visas could deter top students from coming to America.

This would be unfortunate given the competitive advantage the U.S. has historically enjoyed by attracting the best talent globally.

Additionally, American students benefit from building relationships and collaborating with international students. The academy presidents emphasized that the contributions of international students to America’s strong economy should be preserved and protected.

The letter was signed by Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences; John L. Anderson, president of the National Academy of Engineering; and Victor J. Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine.

Click here to read the full statement.