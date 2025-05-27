The Transformative Role of HBCUs

In the latest issue of Career Communications Group's USBE magazine, the president of Hampton University provides readers with an inside look at the historically Black college and university (HBCU), which recently celebrated its 155th Commencement Exercise on May 11.

Darrell K. Williams, a retired U.S. Army general, became the 13th President of Hampton University in July 2022, nearly four decades after graduating from the HBCU with a bachelor's degree.

During this May's ceremony, 658 graduates crossed the stage at Hampton University.

In a historic first, Hampton awarded 43 doctoral degrees—the highest number in its 157-year history—highlighting its growing reputation as a research institution and reaffirming its R2 Carnegie classification.

This spring, Amber Austin, a winner of the 2025 President's Cup, concluded her studies at Hampton as a biology major with a minor in public health.

Shortly, she will begin her journey at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Sharing her story in Hampton's Future Alumni Spotlight series, Amber's video has received about 500 reactions on LinkedIn.

Before enrolling at the HBCU, Amber visited Hampton several times and interacted with students and professors, who provided positive insights into the opportunities available for pre-med students.

What ultimately convinced her to choose Hampton was the beautiful waterfront campus.

Amber is continuing a family tradition in medicine, as both of her parents are physicians. Being around them and witnessing their impact on the community has profoundly influenced her, in addition to her growing interest in science courses during her youth.

Originally from Indiana, Amber recognizes significant benefits in understanding how health varies across different communities in America.

As the President's Cup winner, she had the opportunity to interview the university president and share her thoughts on campus life.

Looking ahead ten years, Amber envisions herself as a seasoned doctor, having completed her residency, and contributing to the health of her community wherever she may be.

She also hopes to run mentorship programs, inspired by her experiences with campus organizations that have helped her develop her mentoring skills.

Having her brother on campus and involved in the Minority Organization of Pre-Med Students has also made a positive difference for her.

Earlier in May, Hampton University President Williams had the honor of speaking at Tuskegee University's Founders' Day Celebration, reaffirming the strong connection between Hampton and Tuskegee, a daughter institution, as both unite in their mission to educate, empower, and create opportunities.

President Williams discussed the transformative role of HBCUs.

Despite representing only 3% of postsecondary institutions, HBCUs like Hampton and Tuskegee educate 40% of Black engineers, 50% of Black teachers, and 80% of Black judges.

Last week, Dr. Joyce Shirazi, Dean of the School of Engineering, Aviation, and Architecture, announced that Hampton University is launching a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management degree with a focus on Uncrewed Aerial Systems.

This degree will combine FAA-aligned flight training with real-world autonomous technology research, leading to involvement in the $82 billion drone industry.

The new Aviation Management program, along with a proposed Aviation Flight Safety Center, will position Hampton University at the forefront of aviation innovation and workforce development.

"We're not just training students; we're shaping leaders who will redefine what's possible in air mobility, safety, and autonomy," the dean stated.