To address the talent shortage, we must enhance recruitment efforts, says the CEO of Career Communications Group

A recent survey found that 92% of company leaders consider attracting and retaining talent to be among their top three priorities.

The American Council of Engineering Companies, which represents nearly 6,000 firms, has stated that there is a talent scarcity in the engineering and design services industry.

America’s engineering and design services industry contributes $198 billion directly to the economy and $105 billion in total federal, state & local tax.

This weekend, Tyrone Taborn, the publisher and CEO of Career Communications Group (CCG), stressed how crucial it is for employers to prioritize hiring skilled professionals in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

“Pursuing and acquiring top talent should remain a top priority, along with providing access, opportunity, and skill-building,” he said.

Taborn founded Pre Professionals Publications (which evolved into CCG) nearly 40 years ago while he was a student at Cornell University. His mission was clear: to help organizations recruit STEM talent.

His vision was rooted in the commitment to bridge the gap for many qualified students who were often overlooked, especially at predominantly white institutions.

For the first two decades, CCG’s efforts were focused on recruitment, college outreach, and forging partnerships with human resource departments.

They worked diligently to prepare students for interviews, foster professional growth, and broaden their skill sets.

Their relentless dedication ensured that employers had a steady pipeline of future engineers, scientists, and technologists—an invaluable resource for the industry.

According to a 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis, only 16% of U.S. engineers are women. Moreover, African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders are notably underrepresented in this field, underscoring the importance of outreach.

In the beginning, many hiring initiatives at corporations were designed to address historical inequalities and open doors for underrepresented groups. However, the emergence of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices within organizations led to a broader approach.

While this sounds promising, it sometimes places efforts like CCG’s into a category defined more by compliance than genuine development opportunities.

Taborn pointed out that DEI programs can sometimes shift focus away from nurturing exceptional talent and toward pursuing generalized initiatives. This shift can dilute resources and reduce support for individuals who truly need it.

“Rather than investing in specific talent pipelines, mentorship opportunities, and key career development programs, DEI has occasionally become a symbolic effort, which can undermine the very workforce it aimed to uplift,” he reflected.

As conversations surrounding DEI evolve, CCG remains committed to leading the charge in career and professional development, recruitment, and workforce innovation. It’s clear that true diversity in the workforce comes from intentional recruitment strategies, focused investments in talent pipelines, and robust professional development—principles CCG has championed for four decades.

“Our mission is steadfast: we aim to prepare talent for transformative opportunities and assist companies in discovering the brightest minds in STEM,” Taborn affirmed. He emphasized that organizations must recognize that pursuing qualified professionals should remain a top priority for HR and talent acquisition—not just another checkbox for DEI initiatives.

To create an equitable workforce, we must focus on access, opportunity, and skill-building. Taborn concluded, reminding us that CCG stands firmly behind the essential mission to expand talent pools and innovation in an engineering field that has faced significant challenges in representation.