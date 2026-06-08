Top Employers Expand Workforce Training

On Monday, Amazon and Corning announced an agreement to create 1,000 new jobs at Corning's North Carolina facilities and support hundreds of construction jobs for facility expansion.

The partnership will also expand Corning’s Fiber Optic Technician Training Program at a local community college, preparing students for careers in fiber-optic manufacturing and technical roles.

Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, emphasized on LinkedIn that long-term investments should lead to lasting careers and opportunities in local communities.

Amazon has invested over $20 billion in North Carolina, creating more than 26,000 jobs statewide.

The agreement will produce optical fiber for Amazon’s data centers, establish a workforce training program with Catawba Valley Community College, and support advanced manufacturing and construction roles.

Amazon’s data centers provide essential services for millions of people and businesses, including hospitals, emergency services, streaming, and AI innovation.

Corning’s fiber optics are vital to this infrastructure, and these investments contribute to the U.S. economy.

According to the press release, Amazon’s workforce development and upskilling programs have already trained nearly 7,000 people in North Carolina, opening pathways to higher-paying jobs.

Corning also shared the announcement on LinkedIn, noting that the investment strengthens the domestic supply chain and builds on Amazon’s significant presence in the state.

This weekend, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation announced that its apprenticeship program is expanding.

The company welcomed high school graduates from 20 schools in Georgia and South Carolina who have committed to joining Gulfstream as full-time apprentices.

Students, educational partners, parents, and supporters gathered at Gulfstream’s Technical Training Center, a dedicated space for on-the-job training and workforce development, for an official signing ceremony.

In celebration of National Skilled Trades Day, Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation announced the launch of Detroit Signing Day with Ford Philanthropy to celebrate DPSCD students committing to careers in the skilled trades.

At Breithaupt’s first-ever SkillsUSA Signing Day, the Class of 2026 took center stage, signing trade-inspired pieces as a symbol of their commitment to becoming skilled professionals. According to Detroit Public Schools, these students are stepping into essential, high-demand careers that will shape the future of our economy.

With millions of skilled trade jobs expected to go unfilled in the coming years, demand for talent continues to grow.

Maryland Department of Labor announced in May that Director of Apprenticeship Chris MacLarion joined Mayor Brandon M. Scott at the Chick Webb Recreation Center yesterday to cheer on the newest graduates of the Baltimore City Joint Apprenticeship Program.

As a partnership between AFSCME and Baltimore City, this program has a 55-year legacy of helping residents build incredible careers.

Recently, social media posts highlighted the annual Groton Signing Day, where students received hard hats and certificates, representing more than 300 seniors beginning careers at Electric Boat Groton.

The event recognized their achievements and commitment to shipbuilding.

The Sound School was honored for having the highest percentage of graduates accept offers with Electric Boat.

CT Dept of Education shared that the 300+ members of the 2026 Class represented more than 50 schools across Connecticut and neighboring states.

Accepting job offers from Electric Boat is taking the next step toward meaningful careers in Connecticut's growing workforce.

Present at the event were state commissioners, Congress representatives, members of the United States military, and General Dynamics Electric Boat leadership.

The CT Department of Education noted that this year's cohort is a powerful example of what is possible when schools, employers, and communities work together to expand career pathways and unlock lifelong potential.

The education department offered its congratulations to the Class of 2026 as they begin a new chapter, helping to build Connecticut's future workforce and strengthen America's defense.

Shipbuilding supports a range of careers in engineering, technology, transportation, cybersecurity, energy, logistics, construction, and national defense.

With an aging maritime workforce and significant national investment in modernizing fleets and infrastructure, there is an urgent need for workers with advanced technical skills.

Career Communications Group also hosted a virtual job fair on the STEM City USA platform, connecting participants to careers in skilled trades with STEM expertise.

The virtual college bridges education, workforce development, and community engagement through immersive digital experiences, creating direct pipelines into high-demand industries.

Many students and job seekers are unaware of these opportunities. STEM City College addresses this by offering career awareness programs that introduce learners early to maritime and industrial careers, emphasizing access.

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