Top Places to Earn an AI Bachelor’s Degree in 2025

In January 2023, the University of Texas at Austin celebrated a decade on edX by launching an online master’s degree in artificial intelligence. This program aims to train thousands of students in in-demand skills related to AI.

Since Carnegie Mellon University introduced one of the country’s first Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence in 2018, many academic institutions have established similar programs.

In the spring of 2024, Arizona State University announced a collaboration with OpenAI, launching the first AI graduate degree program from a business school in the United States.

This program is designed to equip students with both technical AI skills and professional skills necessary to succeed in the ever-changing landscape of technology and business.

During the spring symposium series of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence at Stanford University, discussions were held on integrating AI literacy into existing academic programs.

The symposium also proposed encouraging faculty-mentored undergraduate research initiatives aimed at addressing real-world challenges using AI.

A research study from the National University highlighted the importance of possessing a bachelor’s degree for securing jobs in artificial intelligence.

The study analyzed 14,889 job postings in the United States containing the keyword “AI.”

The findings revealed that over three-quarters of AI job openings prefer candidates with a master’s degree, while two-thirds require or prefer candidates with at least a bachelor’s degree. Furthermore, most of these job openings prioritize technical positions across a wide range, from content creation to development.

In November 2024, the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors approved a stand-alone bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

While other universities in North Carolina offer artificial intelligence concentrations within computer science degrees, North Carolina A&T will be unique in providing this dedicated program.

A&T’s Bachelor’s degree in AI will cover foundational principles, advanced techniques, and real-world applications, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the workforce.

In December 2024, Maricopa Community Colleges announced that the Higher Learning Commission had approved accreditation for the Bachelor’s degree in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Chancellor of Maricopa Community Colleges, stated, “Our system continues to transform accessibility for thousands of Arizona students who may have thought college was out of reach due to cost, acceptance rates, or location. Our bachelor’s degree programs offer an affordable alternative to traditional four-year universities, opening doors to high-impact, high-demand, and high-wage careers while addressing critical workforce shortages.”

Also in December 2024, The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) announced that computer science students would have the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge technology.

Beginning in the spring of 2025, UTEP will launch a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI), making it only the third AI bachelor’s degree program offered in Texas.

This new program will prepare students to design, test, and maintain AI systems.

Dr. Kenith Meissner, dean of the College of Engineering, noted that artificial intelligence has been utilized in research at UTEP since the 1980s. However, he emphasized that new generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT, have transformed the landscape with their ability to create novel content—text, images, or videos—after learning from extensive data. It is essential that UTEP engineering students remain at the forefront of these developments.