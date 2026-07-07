Automakers invest Billions in Expansion

In honor of America's 250 years of independence, GM highlighted its position as the automaker employing the largest number of people in the U.S.

GM showcased a millwright who has worked at the company for over twenty years, following in his aunt’s footsteps to join GM.

Now, his daughter and nephew are also employed at GM’s assembly plant in Texas.

Another worker who joined GM's apprenticeship programme and trained as an electrician is currently assisting other employees in building careers in skilled trades.

A GM science research and development leader mentioned that during her summer internship, she contributed to building a customised Chevrolet Cobalt.

The team of three female interns set a land speed record.

GM reported investing $9 billion in U.S. manufacturing and facilities this year, along with $7 billion in U.S. research and development.

Since 2020, GM has invested over $60 billion in U.S. manufacturing. In 2025, GM directly contributed $50 billion to the U.S. GDP.

One out of every ten American autoworkers is employed by GM.

Toyota Motor North America announced that it will invest $3.6 billion to expand its San Antonio manufacturing campus, adding a second vehicle assembly line to support Tacoma truck production.

This expansion will create 2,000 jobs, add 2.5 million square feet, and double the size of Toyota Texas by 2030.

The campus will feature two assembly lines and a new rear axle plant, bringing Toyota's total investment in San Antonio to $8.3 billion since 2003.

Once complete, the facility will offer greater flexibility through advanced manufacturing technologies and align with Toyota's North American operations.

The workforce will grow to approximately 6,000 team members, supported by 23 on-site suppliers.

In 2025, Toyota Texas assembled over 197,000 vehicles, including the Tundra and Sequoia, both produced on the same line.

Production at the new rear axle facility will begin this fall.

This investment underscores Toyota's commitment to Texas as a center for automotive innovation and manufacturing.

For nearly 70 years, Toyota has contributed to the U.S. economy through its Toyota and Lexus brands and nearly 1,500 dealerships.

The company employs about 48,000 people in the U.S., who have helped design, engineer, and assemble more than 36 million vehicles at 11 plants.

Toyota's North Carolina plant will soon begin assembling automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

To encourage interest in advanced manufacturing careers, Toyota offers in-person and virtual tours of its U.S. facilities at www.TourToyota.com.