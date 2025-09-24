Scholarships, Internships and Gen AI training

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has partnered with The Boeing Company to offer new scholarships.

The HBCU Scholar Program focuses on providing money for educational expenses and creating a path to a full-time career with the world's largest aerospace company. Apply by Oct. 3.

In addition, TMCF and Google Cloud announced a partnership to provide students at historically Black colleges and universities, community colleges, and other predominantly Black institutions with opportunities for hands-on tech experience and mentorship.

As part of this initiative, participants will receive a free voucher for the Generative AI Leader (GAIL) certification exam through the Google Career Launchpad program.

This training program is designed to equip students with foundational skills needed for entry-level jobs in cloud computing and generative AI.

TMCF's partnership with Google aims to bring learning resources to more educational institutions and students, helping prepare them for careers in critical fields like cloud computing and generative AI.

TMCF said in its press release that Google will bring its Career Launchpad program to help students develop in-demand cloud computing and generative AI skills.

The program is open to all majors at member schools within TMCF’s network. Applications for the no-cost program began Sept. 22.

Google Career Launchpad is a no-cost, nine-week training program to help students gain in-demand skills in cloud computing and provide preparation for Google Cloud’s Generative AI Leader certification.

The course is a mix of instructor-led and on-demand content over six core modules and hands-on labs. Students also receive 1:1 mentorship, career development sessions, and a certification exam voucher upon completion.

