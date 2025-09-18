Transferring new techniques and approaches across fields

Earlier this month, the National Academy of Engineering announced that the Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering will host the 2025 U.S. Frontiers of Engineering Symposium at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia from September 14 to 17.

According to the NAE's social media post, approximately 100 early-career engineers gathered for a 2.5-day symposium to discuss developments in neural engineering, quantum and neuromorphic computing technologies, fusion energy, and sustainable aerial mobility.

The NAE announcement said that the goal of the Frontiers of Engineering program is to bring together engineers from various disciplines in industry, universities, and federal laboratories to facilitate cross-disciplinary exchange and promote the transfer of new techniques and approaches across fields.

This effort aims to sustain and enhance the innovative capacity of the U.S.

Participants included the symposium co-chairs: George Pappas from the University of Pennsylvania and Karen Willcox from the University of Texas at Austin.

Session co-chairs were Annabelle Singer from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Joshua Kline from Delsys Inc.

Presenters came from a variety of institutions and organizations, including Vanderbilt University, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas at Austin, Intel, the University of Tennessee Knoxville, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sandia National Laboratories, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Zeno Power Systems, Realta, Marathon Fusion, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Joby Aviation, NASA, Boeing, and Whisper Aero.