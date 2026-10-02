Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced the “Amazon Data Center Commitment” on Friday.

As part of this initiative, Amazon will invest in free community college and hands-on workforce training for residents in data center communities.

Eligible residents can earn certificates or associate degrees in high-demand fields such as electrical work, HVAC, fiber optics, IT, healthcare, education, public safety, and advanced manufacturing, with all out-of-pocket costs covered by Amazon.

AWS is partnering with local community colleges and plans to launch the program in the coming months, aiming to connect over 300,000 students to free degree opportunities over the next five years.

AWS is also expanding its network of training centers near data centers, offering free certification programs in skilled trades that lead directly to employment with Amazon and its construction partners.

Each center features specialized classrooms, simulated data center environments, and outdoor training areas, serving 2,000 to 4,000 learners annually in programs lasting 4 to 16 weeks.

Currently, three centers are operational, six are under development, and 16 more are planned.

By 2028, AWS expects to prepare up to 100,000 workers annually for local jobs, fully funded by Amazon.

Additionally, AWS will create thousands of skilled jobs in construction and data center operations, supporting local families and small businesses.

AWS will share advancements in data center design, materials, and cooling technology through its Sustainability Exchange to benefit the industry.

New sites will use backup generators that meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards or equivalent regional standards.

AWS will publish annual data on energy and water use, efficiency, and the percentage of energy from carbon-free sources.

The company also announced a community investment framework, starting in the U.S., with the Built Together initiative adding over $1 billion in funding over five years.

Communities will determine how funds are used across education, job training, energy affordability, water and energy preservation, and other local priorities.

In partnership with nonprofits, utilities, and state energy offices, AWS will provide grants for energy efficiency upgrades to K–12 schools, community buildings, and homes in data center counties.

Funding will support installations such as heat pumps, HVAC systems, insulation, water heaters, batteries, and solar panels, aiming to reduce energy bills by 20–40% annually.

The program targets upgrades for over 300 schools and community buildings and more than 30,000 homes, with potential savings of about $700 per household each year.

Additional incentives and rebates may be available through local, state, and federal programs.

AWS plans to launch this program in data center communities in the coming months.

The company has also contracted for over 65 water projects worldwide, expected to return more than 8 billion gallons of water annually to local communities, more than double Amazon’s projected data center water use in 2025.

Water is returned through replenishment projects in partnership with local and national NGOs and water technology partners.

Maryland is spearheading a national AI framework to encourage responsible development and boost productivity.

At the Maryland Innovation Summit, leaders from government, business, and education shared findings showing that most businesses use AI, see small productivity gains, and have little concern about job loss.

The summit emphasized AI training, support for small businesses, and secure digital systems, while addressing child safety, workforce development, and ethical use.

Maryland is leading the development of a national framework for responsible AI use, focusing on protecting the public, supporting workers, and ensuring child safety.

The Maryland Innovation Summit convened leaders from government, business, labor, philanthropy, and universities to discuss AI applications and the support required by businesses and workers.

Surveys show that most Maryland businesses use AI in some way, with a majority saying it makes them more productive and only a small percentage worried about job losses due to AI.

There is significant momentum for expanded AI training, increased support for small businesses, and the development of affordable, secure digital systems.

College students can benefit from seminars and hands-on events, such as the AI NEXTGEN America Conference, which focus on practical AI skills, workforce trends, and emerging career pathways.

The conference also examines how AI is transforming sectors such as healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, and manufacturing, presenting a broad range of future.

Surveys indicate that most Maryland businesses use AI, with the majority reporting increased productivity and few expressing concern about job losses.e higher education and workforce trends, highlighting new career pathways and practical applications across healthcare, cybersecurity, and manufacturing.

×

×