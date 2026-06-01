HBCUs in the News

Texas Southern University announced recently that a civil engineering major is interning as a project manager for Hensel Phelps, one of the largest contractors in the United States.

According to TSU, Jamie is managing subcontractors on-site while overseeing payment contracts, monitoring safety and compliance, and maintaining clear communication and workflow coordination between contractors, engineers, and architects. Jamie's ultimate goal is to start his own construction or construction management company.

Kamsi U, a junior at Texas Southern University studying computer science, is interning as a Healthcare Operations and AI intern at Lanyard Health.

Her responsibilities involve researching and organizing payer-specific credentialing and enrollment criteria, assisting with AI workflow processes, managing internal spreadsheets and provider information, verifying documents and outputs for accuracy, and contributing to workflow improvements through documentation and process enhancement.

After graduation, Kamsi aims to become a data scientist, hoping to engage in projects that make a difference while further developing her expertise in AI and data analytics.

TSU also announced that the historically Black college and university is celebrating its 75th anniversary since adopting its current name.

On June 1, 1951, the Texas State University for Negroes officially became Texas Southern University (TSU).

In 2027, TSU will enter its Centennial year, honoring a legacy preserved not only in historical records but also in the families transformed by the university.

In collaboration with Houston Public Media, TSU invites you to watch a new documentary to experience the story behind their name and legacy.

Starting at the 1:00 mark, TSU historian Dr. Merline Pitre shares the significance of Naming Day and the university's transformation.

Dr. Pitre served 46 years at TSU and authored its official history book.

The full documentary also highlights multigenerational alumni whose families have matriculated through Texas Southern University.

Their stories reflect the pride and excellence that continue to define the institution and show how the power of our name lives on through those who call TSU home.

Watch the documentary now to honor the legacy and celebrate 75 years of Texas Southern University.

Jackson State University closed Military Appreciation Month 2026 with an announcement that it has earned a new designation.

The historically Black college and university recently received the gold-level 2026-2027 Military Friendly Schools and Military Spouse Friendly School Designation for its excellence in providing support services for veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.

The University of the District of Columbia announced that UDC is ranked among the top 100 undergraduate engineering programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

×

×

×

×