TSU shines a light on top 20 jobs for graduates

Texas Southern University (TSU) graduates are employed primarily in the Houston metropolitan area, securing careers in business, public service, technology, health sciences, and engineering.

Prominent corporate and institutional employers of TSU alumni include major energy and finance corporations in the region, regional school districts, healthcare networks, and government agencies.

New data from Texas Southern University shows that Houston is a key hub for employment in energy, healthcare, and global business.

Employers seek candidates with AI and digital skills, communication and leadership abilities, data expertise, as well as certifications and internship experience.

Healthcare jobs remain stable, technology roles are expanding, business opportunities are plentiful, and public service careers are driven by purpose.

Texas Southern University's Career Outcomes highlight five main career paths for 2026 graduates.

These include:

Business & Finance (the largest sector) with roles such as financial manager, accountant, marketing, HR, and supply chain;

(the largest sector) with roles such as financial manager, accountant, marketing, HR, and supply chain; Tech & Data (the fastest-growing area) featuring AI engineer, software developer, cybersecurity, and data analyst positions;

(the fastest-growing area) featuring AI engineer, software developer, cybersecurity, and data analyst positions; Health Sciences (the most stable field) with careers like RN, nurse practitioner, pharmacist, and mental health professionals;

(the most stable field) with careers like RN, nurse practitioner, pharmacist, and mental health professionals; Engineering & Energy , including civil engineer, construction manager, and logistics leader roles;

, including civil engineer, construction manager, and logistics leader roles; Public Service & Education, covering teacher, social worker, policy, and justice jobs.

As the university approaches its centennial in 2027, a new report highlights measurable achievements and growing contributions to Houston, Texas, and the surrounding region.

Situated in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas, Texas Southern University prepares graduates for careers in high demand.

The report reveals that Texas Southern University generates an annual economic impact of $1.6 billion and supports 15,676 jobs within its service area.

The economic impact includes the combined spending influence from university operations, students, visitors, construction, research activities, and the long-term contributions of Texas Southern graduates.

Alumni employed throughout the region represent over 80 percent of the university’s economic impact, contributing $1.3 billion in additional income, which emphasizes the enduring value of a Texas Southern University education.

“For nearly a century, Texas Southern University has been a gateway to opportunity for students, families, and communities,” stated President J.W. Crawford III. “This report shows that our influence goes well beyond academics. Every graduate, research achievement, and partnership strengthens the workforce, boosts the economy, and builds a talent-rich Texas.”

The report identifies six main contributors to the economic impact:

Alumni impact, adding $1.3 billion in income through workforce participation

Operations spending, generating $174.0 million in regional economic activity

Student spending, contributing $61.6 million through daily living expenses

Research activity, adding $20.7 million in economic value

Visitor spending, contributing $18.7 million from visitors outside the region

Construction spending, adding $2.0 million in capital project expenditures

Together, these elements illustrate the university’s dual role as an educational institution and an economic driver, creating immediate economic activity and long-term workforce benefits.

“As Texas Southern gets ready to mark 100 years of service, the institution remains committed to expanding its impact for the next century,” Crawford said. “Our success will be measured not only by degrees awarded but by the opportunities created, communities strengthened, and lives transformed.”

The report highlights the return on investment from a Texas Southern education, noting that for every dollar invested, students gain $6.90 in increased lifetime earnings.

Taxpayers and society benefit from higher tax revenues, reduced reliance on public services, and a well-educated, motivated workforce.

These results align with the university’s Ascend 2030 strategic plan, which emphasizes student success, workforce alignment, research excellence, and greater institutional impact.

The university's report covers data from 202-2024 and highlights its significant role in driving economic growth, workforce development, and opportunities throughout the region.