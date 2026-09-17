Tyrone Taborn and the Push to Center Communities in the AI Revolution

Tyrone Taborn, CEO and publisher of Career Communications Group, spotlights a crucial gap in today’s AI landscape: while artificial intelligence is transforming society, most conversations about its impact exclude the very people affected—workers, parents, students, and communities.

He stresses that the AI NEXTGEN America Conference is designed to change this, uniquely centering ordinary people in the conversation about artificial intelligence, giving them a seat at the table and empowering them to understand, question, and shape how AI will impact their lives.

Building on this, Taborn notes that while most AI discussions are dominated by tech companies, corporations, government, and universities, the public’s perspective is often missing.

AI NEXTGEN America stands out by focusing on how AI will affect jobs, education, privacy, and daily life for millions of Americans, rather than just the technology itself.

The event is structured to foster public education, workforce development, career exploration, technology demonstrations, and responsible AI discussions—ensuring ongoing learning and engagement beyond the conference.

Unlike most tech conferences that focus on technology, AI NEXTGEN centers on the people affected by it.

Taborn stated his "AI for the People" seminar will feature public education, workforce development, career exploration, technology demonstrations, discussions on responsible AI, and opportunities for ongoing learning.

The conference aims to help people answer important questions: What do ordinary Americans think about artificial intelligence when they can interact with it directly?

Workers are hearing mixed predictions about AI's impact on jobs. Which skills will matter most? For parents and students, what should children learn to prepare for an AI-driven economy?

How comfortable are people with AI influencing healthcare, education, hiring, government services, and other aspects of daily life?

How can we ensure education, training, and opportunities are accessible to all so AI does not widen existing inequalities?

"We are discussing jobs, education, privacy, cybersecurity, careers, and the skills needed for the future," Taborn said. "This is not just experts talking to each other. It is experts engaging with the public. Baltimore provides an ideal setting for this conversation, bringing together government, higher education, employers, technology, workforce organizations, and communities. We aim for what begins in Baltimore to spark a national conversation."

At the conference, Taborn will discuss how artificial intelligence can create opportunities, strengthen communities, and promote a more inclusive future.

Taborn observed that while Silicon Valley develops AI, companies implement it, and government and universities debate it, the public’s perspective is often missing.

AI NEXTGEN provides a forum for workers, parents, students, veterans, educators, employers, community groups, elected officials, and tech leaders to address questions important to millions of Americans:

Will AI take or change my job?

What should my children be learning?

Can I trust AI?

Is my personal information safe?

Where will new jobs come from?

What skills should I learn now?

AI NEXTGEN America is a public-focused event designed to help individuals understand how artificial intelligence impacts jobs, education, privacy, communities, and the future.

Taborn emphasized that AI NEXTGEN America is intended to have a lasting impact beyond the conference.

The event introduces participants to new ideas, technologies, careers, and learning opportunities.

AI NEXTGEN America, a public-focused AI conference, will be held October 9–10 in Baltimore.

Career Communications Group's STEM City USA metaverse provides a digital platform for ongoing engagement, while ASCEND Knowledge on Demand offers continuing education, courses, and career pathways.

CCG’s Collins AI ensures knowledge is accessible when needed. AI NEXTGEN unites the community and ASCEND supports year-round learning.

As a result, AI NEXTGEN is more than an annual conference; it is a year-round community for AI education and workforce development.

As the primary academic partner, the University of Maryland Global Campus strengthens the conference’s educational focus and connects public AI awareness with ongoing education, workforce preparation, and career advancement.

“This is not another conference where experts talk to experts," Taborn said. "People are hearing every day that AI may change their jobs, their children’s education, their privacy, and their future. They have questions. They deserve answers, and they deserve a seat at the table. AI should not simply happen to people. People should understand it, question it, learn how to use it, and have a voice in what happens next.”

For more than four decades, Career Communications Group has worked at the intersection of technology, education, workforce development, media, and employer engagement.

Taborn also founded STEM City USA and has dedicated much of his career to helping people access education, technology, and economic opportunities.

He frequently writes and speaks about AI’s influence on career choices, education, workforce needs, public policy, and technology jobs.

“AI NEXTGEN AMERICA is AI for the People. We are bringing ordinary people into a conversation about artificial intelligence that has largely been dominated by industry, government, and academia.”

We are bringing together citizens, workers, students, educators, employers, and technology leaders to explore what AI means for jobs, education, and daily life. We call it AI for the People.

“AI NEXTGEN America is a first-of-its-kind, public-focused AI gathering centered on public education, workforce preparation, and citizen participation.”

AI NEXTGEN unites the community, while ASCEND supports ongoing learning.

“AI will affect almost everyone. The question is whether people will observe this change or participate in it. AI NEXTGEN America is about giving people that opportunity, " Tabron said. "This event is not just for AI experts. We invite the public to join the AI conversation—workers concerned about their jobs, parents considering their children’s futures, students deciding what to learn, and citizens seeking to understand how AI will impact their lives."

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