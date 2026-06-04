U.S. Job Market in 2026

Bank of America recently welcomed 4,000 interns and full-time campus recruits from over 500 colleges and universities.

In April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported little change in employment across major industries.

Total employment rose by 115,000, with the unemployment rate steady at 4.3 percent.

Healthcare, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade saw the largest job gains, while federal government employment declined.

Unemployment rates among major worker groups remained stable, with teenagers experiencing a higher rate at 14.4 percent.

Approximately 6.1 million people were not in the labor force but were seeking employment.

In response to these trends, a National Academies workshop on Education and Workforce Trajectories in Tech emphasized the importance of critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and continuous upskilling.

Last month, experts, including Dr. Talitha Washington, who chaired the workshop's planning committee, shared their perspectives at the Career Communications Group's Service to Nation job training event.

Career Communications Group hosted the event on the STEM City USA platform on May 19–20.

Dr. Victor McCrary identified retail as the industry most transformed by AI, noting that each online purchase activates systems for supply chain management, recommendations, fraud detection, and sustainability.

Christine Burkette, a former research chemist and entrepreneur, discussed how military logistics skills translate to industry and encouraged students to apply their online shopping experience.

Nationally, AI is advancing healthcare by reading medical images, accelerating drug discovery, enabling early disease detection through wearables, and personalizing medicine with genomic sequencing.

Immunotherapy is also driving new cancer treatments.

Marissa Kelly, from a leading immunotherapy company, shared her career journey and highlighted the importance of data analysis, storytelling, and problem-solving in automation and digitization.

In the energy sector, Cornell Johnson of the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) described how the nonprofit supports 140 energy companies and partners by promoting career awareness, pre-hire training, and workforce policy.

Johnson explained that CEWD works with employers in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, including grid decarbonization.

He outlined diverse career opportunities for individuals with varying educational backgrounds, from GEDs to PhDs, in roles such as engineers, technicians, line workers, attorneys, human resources professionals, and accountants.

The sector also includes the growing electric vehicle industry and employs a high percentage of veterans, nearly double the national average.

The energy sector is expected to provide 8.5 million jobs, or 55.4% of all industry positions, mainly in power generation, transmission, distribution, storage, fuels, energy efficiency, and motor vehicles.

Median wages range from $53,620 to $65,430.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, veterans make up 9% of the energy workforce, compared to 5% nationally.

However, the industry must hire and train 81,000 electricians each decade and faces projected shortages of 320,000 welders by 2029 and 376,000 nuclear workers by 2050.

While automation has replaced some roles, such as meter readers, there is increasing demand for workers skilled in advanced tools and AI.

Johnson encouraged young people to visit local electric companies to explore career options. With over 70 percent of employers struggling to find qualified talent, expanding the skilled trades workforce is critical for utilities.

Tyrone Taborn, founder of STEM City USA, reintroduced the platform as a workforce development hub and emphasized the importance of learning a trade.

In a discussion with Maryland State Senator Cory McCray, they stressed the need for accessible career pathways beyond traditional education, especially for those facing challenges.

As Baltimore City Public Schools celebrates a record number of apprentice graduates, Taborn and McCray highlighted the value of skilled trades and apprenticeships in construction, healthcare, technology, and public safety.

McCray shared his personal story of overcoming adversity through apprenticeship, demonstrating the impact of practical training.

He now allocates state resources to support communities and advocates for direct exposure to career opportunities through school visits and apprenticeship tours.

Taborn noted that apprenticeships increasingly offer stackable certifications and AI skills.

Both encouraged students and young professionals to pursue experiential learning through apprenticeship tours, workforce events, or local mentors.

Leading U.S. apprenticeship programs focus on technology, skilled trades, and healthcare, offering roles such as software developers, cybersecurity analysts, and elevator installers.

Examples include Microsoft Leap, a 16-week program combining classroom and engineering projects; the IBM Apprenticeship program, a 12-month pathway for those without advanced degrees; Google Apprenticeships, which provide 18-month opportunities in Data Analytics, Information Technology, and User Experience Design; and Amazon UX Design and Research, which prepares employees for design and research careers.

LaunchCode offers full-time, paid technology apprenticeships, while Accenture Apprenticeship provides compensated positions with mentorship in technology and business.

In the skilled trades, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers offers high-paying, in-demand training, and the Boilermakers National Apprenticeship program provides four years of training in welding and vessel assembly. Associated Builders and Contractors and the Laborers’ International Union of North America also deliver industry-standard construction training. By participating in these apprenticeship programs, students can build essential skills and pursue diverse career paths.