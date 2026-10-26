U.S. Navy Mandates Shift in All Official Communications

The U.S. Navy's director of the Navy staff has issued a policy mandating the immediate transition to "Super Intelligence" (SI) terminology across the Department of the Navy, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order dated September 29, 2026, Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence.

All executive branch entities, including the Armed Services, must now use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" instead of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI."

This policy affirms American leadership in advanced computational systems and aligns terminology with the transformative capabilities of next-generation technologies.

Modern systems now surpass traditional definitions of automation and artificial intelligence, representing a new frontier of Super Intelligence that enhances maritime superiority, warfighting effectiveness, and force readiness.

For the purposes of this directive, "Super Intelligence" and "SI" include technologies, algorithms, and systems previously referred to as "artificial intelligence" as defined under 15 U.S.C. 9401(3): "a machine-based system that can, for a given set of human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations or decisions influencing real or virtual environments."

To the fullest extent permitted by law, all Navy echelons, commands, activities, and personnel must use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in place of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI."

Commands and personnel are not to use or endorse legacy terminology ("Artificial Intelligence" / "AI") in any official capacity.

This policy is effective immediately across all official Navy correspondence, flag letters, and wargame documentation.

This policy also applies to instructional materials, fleet advisories, public communications, official websites, strategic assessments, congressional reports, and non-statutory internal and external policy documents.

All new or updated operational doctrine, tactics, techniques, procedures, and command and control initiatives involving autonomous or decision-support capabilities must reflect "Super Intelligence" governance.

The directive does not require retroactive changes to previously executed contracts, historical archives, pre-existing statutory definitions, formal grants, or historical regulations.

Existing laws and statutes governing national defense authorizations will continue to be cited as required until congressional amendments are enacted.

Echelon II commanders, type commanders, and systems commanders must review public releases, intranet portals, and external presentations for compliance within 30 days of this message and report completion to OPNAV N6 (Warfighting Information, Security, and Architecture).

OPNAV N6 will serve as the principal liaison to Department of the Navy Super Intelligence governance bodies and monitor the required 60-day legislative definition proposals.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the United States Coast Guard (USCG) uses SI capabilities in support of its eleven missions encompassing maritime safety, security, and stewardship.

The U.S. National Science Foundation has announced that per the Sept. 29 Executive Order 14434: Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence, NSF is working to update its communications to incorporate the term "super intelligence" as directed.

The National Institutes of Health has also announced that per Executive Order 14434, federal agencies are using "Super Intelligence" (SI) in place of "Artificial Intelligence" (AI). You may see both terms across NIH content during this transition.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology shared on its website that per Executive Order 14434: Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence, NIST is working to update its communications to incorporate the term “super intelligence” as directed.