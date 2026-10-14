UMES to Launch Maryland’s First Vet School and Nation’s First at an HBCU

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s veterinary school is expected to begin training veterinarians shortly to help meet demands across companion animal care, agriculture, public health, research, and other fields within veterinary medicine.

Once launched, the UMES veterinary program will be the first of its kind located in Maryland and the first veterinary school founded at a public historically Black college or university. (Photo Credit: Haley School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Todd Dudek, photographer.)

Applications are not yet open, but the university will soon release details on application dates, deadlines, and submission procedures.

Prospective candidates are advised to regularly check the School of Veterinary Medicine website for official opening information and instructions.

The first cohort is planned to start in summer 2027.

As stated in the press release, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore School of Veterinary Medicine has been issued a Letter of Reasonable Assurance by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.

Reasonable Assurance is provided to developing veterinary education programs that have not yet admitted students but show a credible path toward achieving full accreditation.

By awarding this Letter of Reasonable Assurance, the American Veterinary Medical Association confirmed the strength of UMES’s plan to establish the school, noting that “if implemented as proposed,” program could meet accreditation standards during the provisional accreditation period.

“This affirmation by the accrediting agency positions UMES to address the nation’s increasing demand for veterinarians,” stated UMES President Heidi M. Anderson. “It provides Maryland residents who aspire to become veterinarians the opportunity to train and remain in the state, while also establishing a sustainable new source of revenue for the university during a period of changing higher education economics.”

The Council on Education carried out an extensive site visit in June.

During this visit, the evaluation team reviewed the school’s planning and readiness across the Council’s 11 accreditation standards, covering areas such as organization, finances, facilities, clinical resources, curriculum, faculty, students, research, and program assessment.

“The Letter of Reasonable Assurance enables UMES to proceed with recruiting and admitting its inaugural veterinary school class,” said Dr. Stanley Robertson, dean of the UMES School of Veterinary Medicine. “The rigorous, year-round three-year program will integrate early hands-on learning with clinical experience in communities and practice settings where veterinarians are most needed. By leveraging the Eastern Shore’s agricultural environment and a network of clinical partners, the program aims to graduate confident, practice-ready veterinarians more rapidly and to strengthen the workforce supporting animal health, agriculture, and public health in Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.”

This milestone represents an important step toward enrolling the inaugural Doctor of Veterinary Medicine class in summer 2027.

UMES has designed an intensive, year-round Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) curriculum that students will complete in three years instead of the traditional four.

The program combines case-based learning, simulation, clinical-skills development, and supervised training experiences across both university-run and affiliated clinical sites. Its semi-distributed clinical structure provides students exposure to multiple species, practice environments, communities, and career paths, while ensuring faculty oversight and consistent academic and clinical standards across all training locations.