UMGC Honored for Transforming Military Experience

Career Communications Group’s AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Award for Workforce Development Leader honors programs that transform experience and training into meaningful career opportunities.

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) leveraged artificial intelligence to align enlisted military ranks, E-5 through E-9, with academic credit, with recommendations validated by faculty and military experts.

To date, over 109,000 credits have been awarded to more than 22,000 service members and veterans.

During his acceptance speech at the AI NEXTGEN America awards ceremony, Dr. Calvin Nobles, portfolio vice president and dean, expressed gratitude on behalf of President Gregory Fowler, the UMGC team, and service members worldwide, emphasizing their commitment to recognizing and supporting military personnel.

Dr. Nobles highlighted UMGC’s more than 70-year partnership with the U.S. military.

Reflecting on his own journey, he shared that in 2006, while serving as a disabled support team officer in Iraq, he could not have imagined returning two decades later as a dean at the same institution.

A retired U.S. Navy officer, he brings over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity, military service, and academic leadership.

"When the military serves, we serve," Dr. Nobles stated, affirming UMGC’s dedication to supporting troops and ensuring their educational needs are met. "While they are handling our nation's business, they can leave their education to us, and we will be more innovative to make sure they get that learning," he said.

Dr. Nobles has led the School of Cybersecurity and Information Technology at UMGC since 2024 and serves as board member and chair of the Human Factors and Ergonomic Society Cyber Technical Group.

His previous roles include department chair and associate professor at Illinois Technology College of Computing, and vice president at Wells Fargo, where he supported identity and access management governance.

Dr. Nobles is recognized for engaging students and industry partners to ensure graduates are prepared with job-ready skills.

During National Veterans and Military Families Month in November 2024, Erica Dobbs, a UMGC Master’s in Cybersecurity graduate and fellow Navy veteran, met Dr. Nobles at a Veterans Day event honoring all who have served.

Dobbs shared on social media that Dr. Nobles' dedication to advancing technology and cybersecurity education is creating an inclusive, forward-thinking environment for veterans, working professionals, and aspiring tech students.

"For anyone looking to elevate their career in cybersecurity or tech—whether you’re transitioning from military service, balancing work and study, or seeking a hands-on, supportive learning community—UMGC is a fantastic choice," she shared. "The combination of cutting-edge programs and a welcoming, collaborative atmosphere makes it an ideal place to build skills and connections that last a lifetime."

In April 2026, Dr. Nobles was named a 2026 recipient of the Baldrige Foundation Leadership Excellence Award in Cybersecurity.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew.

HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home

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