Uptick in unemployment rate for Black women

Numerous news outlets have reported an increase in the unemployment rate for Black women as of April. The jobless rate for Black women aged 20 and older rose to 6.1%.

According to a report from Impact Investing, the data for April 2025 indicates a concerning trend for the Black labor force, particularly among Black women, who have seen a sharp rise in unemployment.

The Joint Center's "April Jobs Day" analysis revealed that during the week of April 19th, 1.92 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits. The latest uptick in unemployment claims raises concerns about the labor market and the overall economic outlook.

This Week in ESG highlighted that the industries most affected typically employ a significant number of Black women, particularly in the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as healthcare support roles, which have faced layoffs.

The analysis also mentioned that budget cuts and staffing adjustments in school districts and daycare centers may decrease the demand for support staff and teachers in education and childcare.

Based on past trends and industry exposure, specific regions may experience heightened impacts, the report said:

Georgia (especially Atlanta): A large Black population concentrated in retail and health sectors.

Illinois (especially Chicago): Ongoing cuts in schools and public services may affect jobs predominantly held by women.

Texas (Dallas, Houston): Mixed job growth could lead to a decline in lower-wage services.

New York (NYC): High living costs compounded by layoffs in healthcare and education.

California (Los Angeles, Oakland): Women of color in caregiving and administrative roles are often the first to lose their jobs during public budget adjustments.

The report emphasizes the need for targeted job training and reentry programs, particularly in healthcare technology, renewable energy, and skilled trades.

It also underscores the importance of access to affordable childcare to remove barriers to workforce re-entry.

Furthermore, it advocates for focused crowdfunding, community investment, and state and local small business investment and lending stimuli or grants in cities experiencing significant unemployment surges among Black women, such as Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

According to an issue brief from The Partnership for Women & Families, Black women’s experiences in the formal labor market do not alone determine their economic security and well-being.

Despite higher rates of labor force participation than other demographics, Black women experience among the highest rates of poverty.

In 2021, the official poverty rate for Black women over 18 was 18.8 percent compared to 17 percent for Hispanic/Latina women, 11.7 percent for women overall, 21 percent for Native women, and 8.9 percent for White, non-Hispanic women.

Black households are more likely to experience hunger and food insecurity than other families.

Black women are also disproportionately rent-burdened and are more likely to experience evictions over their lifetimes than white women.