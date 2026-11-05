Veterans Outpace Non-Veterans in Career Satisfaction and Optimism, Survey Finds

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifices of service members, veterans, and their families.

This week, Maryland has invited veterans, service members, and military families to the Mission Maryland 2026 Veteran Resource & Career Fair on November 7 at the Veterans Services Center in Frederick.

This free event, hosted by the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families, Maryland Joins Forces, and the Veteran Services Center, will provide benefits assistance, career opportunities, family support, a VA Claims Clinic, one-on-one career coaching, hiring employers, speakers, and statewide resources.

Maryland Joins Forces is a statewide initiative led by the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families that unites public and private partners to support veterans, service members, and military families across employment, housing, education, health, and community engagement.

Wells Fargo reports that a new Morning Consult survey finds veterans have stronger outcomes than non-veterans in career satisfaction, financial confidence, and readiness for an AI-enabled workplace. However, nearly half of veterans say the transition to civilian life was difficult.

Veterans are more likely than non-veterans to be satisfied with their career progress (44% vs. 32%), confident about achieving financial security (35% vs. 21%), and optimistic about AI’s impact on their future (58% vs. 46%).

“Veterans bring resilience, leadership and adaptability that continue to create value long after military service ends,” said Sean Passmore, Head of Enterprise Military and Veteran Initiatives, Neurodiversity, and Disability Employment Strategy for Wells Fargo.

“Our research shows veterans report strong career satisfaction and financial confidence and view themselves as ready to embrace emerging technology. At the same time, the findings reinforce the important role employers can play in helping veterans translate their military experience into meaningful civilian careers.”

Veterans also place greater emphasis on leadership and mentorship

At the same time, veterans are more likely to report difficulty of past experiences translating into civilian job qualifications (16% vs. 7%), pointing to an opportunity for employers to strengthen skills-based hiring and veteran career pathways. Veterans are more likely to report difficulty translating their military experience into civilian job qualifications (16% vs. 7%), highlighting an opportunity for employers to enhance skills-based hiring and support veteran career pathways.

44% are satisfied with their career progress, compared with 32% of non-veterans

36% define career success through leadership opportunities, compared with 23% of non-veterans

40% say a mentor positively influenced their career, versus 28% of non-veterans

81% are at least somewhat satisfied with their careers, versus 71% of non-veterans

The survey found that veterans are more likely to report difficulty translating their military experience into civilian job qualifications (16% vs. 7%), highlighting an opportunity for employers to enhance skills-based hiring and support veteran career pathways. Veterans surveyed report greater confidence in achieving several financial goals:7% of non-veterans.33% say their finances are better than they were a year ago, versus 28% of non-veterans.30% are very confident they will reach their long-term financial goals, versus 25% of non-veterans.

Veterans are more optimistic about AI.

Veterans also report greater optimism and confidence related to artificial intelligence and workplace technology: 58% are optimistic about how AI will affect their future, compared with 46% of non-veterans.48% believe AI will have a positive impact on society, versus 35% of non-veterans. And among employed respondents: 32% are very confident

Veterans also express greater optimism and confidence regarding artificial intelligence and workplace technology:24% of non-veterans.Employers have an opportunity to support veteran talent.

Nearly half of surveyed veterans (49%) say their transition from military to civilian life was difficult. Those who faced a difficult transition report lower career satisfaction, less financial confidence, and greater concern about job security than veterans with easier transitions.

Veterans also identified employer practices that influence where they choose to work, either a great deal or a fair amount:

82% cite programs supporting veterans and military spouses

82% cite skills-based hiring practices

75% cite apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities

Both competitive pay and purpose are important: 59% of veteran respondents say competitive pay is very important when choosing an employer, while 53% would accept lower pay for more meaningful work.

For more than 170 years, Wells Fargo has supported veterans, service members, and military families, focusing on helping military-connected individuals navigate life’s transitions.

This commitment includes creating pathways to meaningful careers, providing financial education and resources, investing in workforce development, and supporting programs that help veterans translate their military experience into civilian opportunities and prepare for the future of work.

Morning Consult conducted this survey online from October 1 to 11, 2026, among 4,000 U.S. adults ages 18-65: 2,000 veterans and 2,000 non-veterans.

Wells Fargo & Company offers a range of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through four operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

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